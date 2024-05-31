Xi pledges more aid to Gaza at Chinese summit with Arab leaders

BEIJING (AP) Chinese President Xi Jinping reiterated calls for the creation of an independent Palestinian state and promised more humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza as he opened a summit with Arab state leaders Thursday in Beijing.

Since last October, the Palestinian-Israeli conflict has intensified significantly, plunging people into enormous suffering, Xi said in his opening speech at the China-Arab Cooperation Forum. The war should not continue indefinitely. »

He called for an international peace conference to resolve the war between Israel and Hamas and pledged 500 million yuan ($69 million) in humanitarian aid to Gaza. He also promised to give $3 million to a United Nations agency that provides assistance and relief to refugees from the war between Israel and Hamas.

Beijing and Arab states support the Palestinians in this conflict, where Israel faces growing international condemnation after its strike in the southern Gaza town of Rafah in which at least 45 people were killed over the weekend . The overall Palestinian death toll during the war exceeds 36,000, according to Gaza's health ministry.

Beijing has long supported the Palestinians and denounces Israel for its settlements in the occupied territories. He did not criticize the Oct. 7 Hamas attack, which killed about 1,200 Israelis, even though the United States and others called it an act of terrorism. However, China has growing economic ties with Israel.

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, who spoke at the opening ceremony, praised China for supporting an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state .

I call on all active actors in the international community to assume their moral and legal responsibilities to end the scandalous Israeli war,” el-Sissi said. “I further urge the international community to take immediate and decisive action to ensure the immediate and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid and assistance to the Gaza Strip in order to break the Israeli siege and counter any attempt to forcibly displace Palestinians from their lands,” El-Sissi said. said.

In addition to addressing the issue of war, the Chinese leader also called on Arab states to deepen cooperation in areas such as trade, clean energy, space exploration and healthcare.

The summit attended by heads of state from the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Tunisia, among others, was expected to focus on developing trade relations between China and security concerns linked to the war between Israel and the Hamas.

China's priorities in the region are above all economic, said Maria Papageorgiou, lecturer in politics and international relations at the University of Exeter. It wishes to continue the dynamic initiated in recent years with the Gulf States and increase its investments, particularly in trade, technology (5G networks) and other cyber initiatives.

In addition, China wants to present itself as an alternative to the West and a more credible partner in the region, which does not interfere in the internal affairs of countries and does not exert pressure, Papageorgiou said.

Xi and el-Sissi held a bilateral meeting on Wednesday, during which they signed a series of cooperation agreements in areas such as infrastructure, technology and food imports, aimed at strengthening their ties.

China has invested billions of dollars in Egyptian state projects, including a Suez Canal economic zone and a new administrative capital east of Cairo. Investments between Egypt and China amounted to around $14 billion in 2023, up from $16.6 billion in 2022, according to the Egyptian Statistics Agency.

Tunisian President Kais Saied, Emirati President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and King Hamad of Bahrain are also present at the forum.

The China-Arab Cooperation Forum was established in 2004 as a mechanism for formal dialogue between China and Arab states.

China is Tunisia's fourth trading partner after Germany, Italy and France. Beijing has financed hospitals and sports complexes in Tunisia, and its companies have been hired to build strategic infrastructure such as bridges and deep-water Mediterranean ports.

The UAE also has extensive and growing economic relations with China and has been criticized by the United States for the alleged construction of a Chinese military facility in Abu Dhabi.

In addition to China's extensive trade relations in the Middle East, China is increasingly seeking to play a diplomatic role in the region. In 2023, Beijing helped broker a deal that allowed Saudi Arabia and Iran to restore diplomatic ties after seven years of tension in a role previously reserved for longtime global heavyweights like the United States and Russia.

Mistreanu reported from Taipei, Taiwan. Associated Press journalist Fatma Khaled in Cairo; Jon Gambrell in Dubai, United Arab Emirates; and Sam Metz in Agadir, Morocco; and video producer Liu Zheng in Beijing contributed to this report.