



Los Angeles is famous for a multitude of reasons, whether it's entertainment, food, traffic, or a million other things, but the City of Angels has become famous for another interesting reason. According to the United States Postal Service, Los Angeles leads the nation in dog bites to mail carriers. In 2023, the city recorded 65 dog attacks on postal workers, taking first place ahead of Houston, which had 56. Los Angeles was second on last year's list. Besides Los Angeles, California cities in the top 30 include San Diego (6), Sacramento (16), San Francisco (19) and Long Beach (20). The list of cities is below: City State 2023 Rank ANGELS California 65 1 HOUSTON Emission 56 2 CHICAGO HE 48 3 ST. LOUIS MO 46 4 CLEVELAND OH 44 5 SAN DIEGO California 41 6 DALLAS Emission 39 7 CINCINNATI OH 38 8 PHILADELPHIA CREAM Pennsylvania 34 9 COLUMBUS OH 33 ten KANSAS-CITY MO 32 11 INDIANAPOLIS IN 30 12 MEMPHIS TN 29 13 LOUISVILLE KY 28 14 MINNEAPOLIS M.N. 27 15 ALBUQUERQUE New Mexico 26 16 SAINT ANTOINE Emission 26 16 SACRAMENTO California 26 16 MILWAUKEE WI 23 17 DAYTON OH 23 17 HIGH VALUE Emission 23 17 MIAMI FL 21 18 DENVER CO 21 18 OMAHA NO 21 18 BUFFALO new York 20 19 SAN FRANCISCO California 20 19 LONG BEACH California 19 20 TULSA ALL RIGHT 19 20 PORTLAND OR 19 20 DETROIT MID 19 20 In the list of states, California also tops with 727 reported dog bites in 2023. This number puts the state more than 300 above second-place Texas. The list of states is below: State 2023 2022 California 727 675 Emission 411 404 OH 359 311 Pennsylvania 334 313 HE 316 245 new York 296 321 FL 193 220 NC 185 146 MID 183 206 MO 180 166 The report comes as the USPS launches a weeklong initiative starting June 2 to educate dog owners about mail carrier safety. Letter carriers are exposed to potential dangers on a daily basis, the most common being an encounter with a dog. It only takes one interaction for a mail carrier to potentially suffer an injury, said Leeann Theriault, manager of employee safety and health at the USPS. The U.S. Postal Service consistently encourages responsible pet ownership. The National Dog Bite Campaign aims to raise awareness about dog bites to ensure the safety of our customers, their dogs and letter carriers when delivering mail. The USPS advised dog owners to lock their pets behind a gate or fence when postal workers arrive at the home, or to keep them on a leash when out for a walk.



