Momentum from the presence of Indonesian President Joko Widodo and PLN Lubuklinggau's strategy to improve the quality of electricity reliability

Diane| Boosted by the presence of Indonesian President Joko Widodo, this is PLN Lubuklinggau's strategy to improve the quality and reliability of electricity. -Photo: lahatpos.co- Lahatpos.co – The momentum of the presence of the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo, this is PLN Lubuklinggau's strategy to improve the quality and reliability of electricity. Hosting Indonesian President Joko Widodo, PLN Lubuklinggau's strategy is to improve the quality and reliability of electricity. The PLN Customer Service Implementation Unit (UP3) Lubuklinggau, which is a new unit in the work area of ​​the PLN Main Distribution Unit for South Sumatra, Jambi and Bengkulu (UID S2JB), is strives to increase electricity reliability, especially in the 5 service areas, namely Lubuklinggau, Muara Beliti, Pendopo, Tebing Tinggi and North Musi Rawas. President Joko Widodo's presence in Lubuklinggau City also provided the momentum to generate enthusiasm among PLN UP3 Lubuklinggau officers in improving electricity reliability. “We are happy to be able to participate in the success of President Joko Widodo's state program through electricity support. “We are also grateful for the positive contribution of the local government and stakeholders that inspired us to strive for “Improve reliability with the presence of PLN UP3 Lubuklinggau,” said Hamdatul Rovikoh, director of PLN UP3 Lubuklinggau. In terms of customer service, Rovikoh added that his party is ready to respond to new installation requests which are now more easily accessible through PLN Mobile. “For requests for new installations, we will progress as soon as possible after potential customers have submitted their application. Now it is even easier via PLN Mobile. So you do not have to go to the installation unit service “Through the digitized application, we on the management side can also monitor, including complaints about disturbances,” explained Vikoh. Senior Director of Distribution Uray Aminin said his party is implementing a strategy to increase reliability through several technical efforts. One of them is to construct an Overhead Underbuilt Medium Voltage Network (SUTM) (under the existing/previous network) along a kilometer (km) circuit from Lubuk Linggau Main Substation to Muara Rupit , where currently the progress of works has reached 50 percent. “We are implementing a strategy to increase reliability, including improving the grid, reducing interference by cleaning the grid of overgrowth, as well as maneuvering the power grid by cutting off the load to reduce voltage drops. “Apart from that, 50 percent of the SUTM Underbuild has been completed to increase reliability,” Uray said. Uray added that following the visit of the General Director of PLN UID S2JB with the management of UP3 Lubuk Linggau some time ago, a network reconfiguration will be carried out to increase reliability, implemented since the beginning of May. This reconfiguration was carried out in order to increase electricity reliability in addition to periodic cleaning of the network. Separately, PLN UID S2JB General Manager Adhi Herlambang said the PLN is working to increase reliability in Lubuklinggau, North Musirawas, Tebing Tinggi and surrounding areas through the construction of transmission the Lubuklinggau main substation (GI) at Tebing Tinggi GI. , as well as the construction of transmission from GI Sarolangun to Muara Rupit GI. Adhi explained that the Tebing Tinggi GI was supposed to operate in March this year, but social challenges related to the transmission network led to the shift of the operational target to October 2024. Meanwhile, the Muara Rupit GI was also affected by vandalism from irresponsible individuals. For this reason, he hopes for the support of all parties for the smooth construction of transportation and operation of the Tebing Tinggi and Muara Rupit GIs, considering the importance of these two projects in ensuring the quality and reliability of electricity supply in Lubuk Linggau, Musi. Rawas and North Musi Rawas regions in the future. Check out other news and articles at Google News Source:





Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://lahatpos.disway.id/read/650955/momentum-kehadiran-presiden-ri-joko-widodo-strategi-pln-lubuklinggau-tingkatkan-kualitas-keandalan-listrik

