What happens to Donald Trump after his conviction in a secret trial?





NEW YORK (AP) Donald Trump's conviction on 34 counts marks the end of the former president's historic trial, but the fight over the case is far from over.

Now comes sentencing and the possibility of prison time. A long appeal process. And meanwhile, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee still faces three more criminal cases and a campaign that could see him return to the White House.

When is Donald Trump's sentencing date? The judge set the former president's sentencing for July 11, just days before Republicans choose him as their 2024 candidate. Trump's voting eligibility: He can be convicted of a crime and reside in Florida, but he can still vote as long as he stays out of prison in New York State. Will Trump's conviction impact the 2024 elections? It's unclear whether his once-imagined status as a person convicted of a crime will have any impact on voters.

After more than nine hours of deliberations over two days, the Manhattan jury found Trump guilty of falsifying business records in the case stemming from a secret payment to porn actor Stormy Daniels during his 2016 presidential campaign.

Trump angrily denounced the trial as a disgrace, telling reporters he was an innocent man.

Some key points to remember from the jury's decision:

PRISON TIME?

The big question now is whether Trump could go to prison. The answer is uncertain. Judge Juan M. Merchan set sentencing for July 11, just days before Republicans officially nominated Trump for president.

The charge of falsifying business records is a class E felony in New York, the lowest level of criminal charges in the state. It carries a sentence of up to four years in prison, although the punishment will ultimately be up to the judge, and there is no guarantee it will put Trump behind bars. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg declined to say whether prosecutors would seek prison time.

It's unclear how much the judge can consider the political and logistical complexities of imprisoning a former president who is running to win back the White House. Other sanctions could include a fine or probation. And it's possible the judge will allow Trump to avoid serving time until he has exhausted his appeals.

Trump faces a heavier prison sentence in the three other cases he faces, but those cases have become bogged down in appeals and other legal battles, so it remains unclear whether any of them are they will be judged before the November elections.

WHAT THIS MEANS FOR THE ELECTIONS

This conviction does not prevent Trump from continuing his campaign or becoming president. And he can still vote for himself in his home state of Florida as long as he stays out of prison in New York State.

Trump's daughter-in-law Lara Trump, who is co-chair of the Republican National Committee, said in an interview with Fox News Channel on Thursday that Trump would hold virtual rallies and campaign events if convicted and sentenced to custody home.

In a deeply divided America, it is unclear whether Trump's once-unimaginable criminal conviction will have any impact on the election.

Top strategists in both parties believe Trump still remains well-positioned to defeat President Joe Biden, even though the Republican now faces the prospect of prison time and three separate criminal cases still pending.

In the short term, at least, there were immediate signs that the guilty verdict was helping to unify the disparate factions of the Republican Party as Republican Party officials from across the political spectrum rallied around their presumptive presidential nominee in difficulty and that his campaign was reporting a flood of fundraising dollars within hours. of the verdict.

Polls have been conducted on the prospect of a guilty verdict, although such hypothetical scenarios are notoriously difficult to predict. A recent ABC News/Ipsos poll found that only 4% of Trump supporters said they would withdraw their support if he were convicted of a crime, while another 16% said they would reconsider.

CALL TRACKS

Once Trump is convicted, he will be able to challenge his conviction in a New York appeals court and possibly in the state's highest court. Trump's lawyers have already laid the groundwork to appeal objections to the charges and trial rulings.

The defense accused the judge of bias, citing his daughter's work running a company whose clients included Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and other Democrats. The judge refused the defense's request to recuse himself from the case, saying he was confident in his ability to be fair and impartial.

Trump's lawyers could also appeal the judge's decision limiting the testimony of a possible defense expert witness. The defense wanted to call Bradley Smith, who served on the Federal Election Commission, to rebut the prosecution's claim that the secret payments constituted campaign finance violations.

But the defense ended up not having him testify after the judge ruled that he could give general context on the FEC, but could not interpret how federal campaign finance laws applied to the facts of the Trump case nor rule on whether Trump's alleged actions violated these laws. There are often guardrails around expert testimony on legal issues, on the basis that it is up to the judge and not an expert hired by one side or the other to instruct jurors on the laws applicable.

The defense may also argue that jurors were improperly allowed to hear Daniels' sometimes explicit testimony about his alleged sexual relationship with Trump in 2006, which he denies occurred. The defense unsuccessfully sought a mistrial because of the sordid details prosecutors obtained from Daniels. Defense attorney Todd Blanche argued that Daniel's description of a power imbalance with the older and taller Trump was a rape whistle, unrelated to the charges, and the kind of testimony that is impossible to go back on.

A DEFENSE CENTERED ON CREDIBILITY

The verdict shows that the jury was not convinced by Trump's defense, which relied on the credibility of some key witnesses, particularly Michael Cohen, Trump's lawyer-turned-adversary who directly implicated Trump in the fraud scheme. secret money.

As in many criminal cases, Trump's lawyers attempted to make many of their arguments by questioning prosecution witnesses. The defense called only two witnesses, including Robert Costello, a defense attorney who had sought to represent Cohen after the latter was the subject of a federal investigation because of his work for Trump.

The move may have backfired, as it allowed prosecutors to question Costello about an alleged pressure campaign aimed at keeping Cohen loyal to Trump after the FBI raided Cohen's property in April 2018.

Costello supported the defense by testifying that Cohen denied to him that Trump knew anything about the secret $130,000 payment to Daniels.

But prosecutors portrayed Costello as a double agent whose goal was actually to prevent Cohen from turning against Trump and confronted him with emails he sent to Cohen in which he repeatedly dangled his close ties to Trump ally Rudy Giuliani. In an email, Costello told Cohen: Sleep well tonight. you have friends in high places and you have received very positive comments about you from the White House.

The pugnacious Costello sometimes annoyed the judge in front of the jury by continuing to speak over objections and rolling his eyes. At one point, after sending the jury out of the room, the judge became furious when he said Costello was looking down on him. Merchan then briefly cleared the courtroom of reporters and reprimanded Costello, warning him that if he reacted again he would be removed from the courtroom.

PREPARING THE GROUND FOR A LOSS

While projecting confidence, Trump and his campaign also spent weeks trying to undermine the case ahead of a possible conviction. He has repeatedly called the entire system rigged, a term he also used in false descriptions of the election he lost to Biden in 2020.

Mother Teresa could not resist these accusations, Trump said Wednesday, invoking the Catholic nun and saint.

Trump blasted the judge and complained about members of the prosecution team as he tried to portray the case as nothing more than a politically motivated witch hunt launched by Bragg, a Democrat.

He also complained about a ban on speaking about certain people involved in the case. Instead of testifying in this case and submitting to cross-examination, Trump focused on the court of public opinion and the voters who will ultimately decide his fate.

_____

Richer reported from Washington. Associated Press journalists Steve Peoples and Jennifer Peltz contributed from New York.

