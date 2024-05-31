What it was like in the courtroom when Donald Trump was convicted of 34 crimes





CNN-

Before the historic and unprecedented guilty verdict was handed down against Donald Trump on Thursday afternoon, the former president appeared to be the most relaxed he had been since his secret trial began in April.

Trump smiled and laughed with his lawyer, Todd Blanche, as they waited for Judge Juan Merchan to announce that the jury was going home for the day.

Once Trump and the prosecutors were assembled, Merchan returned to the bench at 4:13 p.m. ET to let the parties know that he planned to send the jury home for the day in about 15 minutes. The judge left the courtroom and Trump, his lawyers and prosecutors remained behind to wait out the day.

But everything changed when the judge entered the courtroom at 4:36 p.m. with a stunning note: The jury had reached its verdict.

The jury needed 30 minutes to fill out the forms, leaving Trump and the lawyers sitting in the courtroom until the judge and jury returned. They mostly sat quietly while waiting, occasionally chatting among themselves.

When the judge returned to the bench, he warned the parties and the audience against any reaction or outburst of any kind before the jury entered.

The six deputies entered and sat in the first row of the gallery, behind the prosecutors. The 12 jurors took their seats in the jury box. A clerk presented the jury foreman with each of the 34 counts. He answered guilty 34 times.

The lawyers remained silent and serious as the verdict was read. Only the sound of feverish typing could be heard in the kitchen filled with reporters and several members of the public as the foreman announced Trump's fate.

Reporters were initially unable to see Trump's facial reaction when the first guilty verdict was read. The courthouse had turned off the video screen while the foreman read most of the verdict, with the court turning off the video whenever jurors moved.

It was only near the end of the verdict reading that the video from the dock was turned back on, allowing reporters behind Trump in the courtroom and those in the overflow room to see the former president .

Trump sat poker-faced with a frown, visibly not reacting to the jury as he finished reading the verdict. Jurors were questioned one by one to confirm that this was their verdict, and Trump turned and craned his neck to the right to look at the jurors.

The jurors kept straight faces as they were questioned one by one to confirm that this was indeed their verdict. They each answered yes or yes.

They walked past the defense out of the courtroom. None of the 12 panelists appeared to be looking in Trump's direction on their way out.

Trump's face was red and he frowned as he left the courtroom. Trump and his son Eric exchanged an emotional handshake as Trump left, with Eric patting his father on the back and following him with the rest of Trump's entourage or advisers and lawyers. Steve Witkoff was the only apparent supporting guest, other than Trump's son, present when the verdict was read.

CNN's Nicki Brown contributed to this report.

