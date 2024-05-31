Column: LME brand approval cements Indonesian ascendancy over nickel

Five years ago, Indonesia produced just 600,000 tonnes of nickel and shipped most of it as unprocessed ore to China, where it was alloyed into stainless steel.

Last year, the country mined 2.03 million tonnes of confined metal, accounting for more than half of global production. It now exports a range of nickel-based products, including refined metal of acceptable purity for delivery to the LME.

For Indonesia, it is a vindication of its policy of forcing miners to move downstream by banning ore exports from 2020.

For the LME, this is a welcome liquidity booster as it seeks to rebuild its nickel contract after the 2022 crisis.

For everyone else, however, converting Indonesia's productive power into market power could prove more problematic.

A new nickel power plant

Indonesia's ban on the export of unprocessed ore has not been well received by other countries. The European Union won a case against the country before the World Trade Organization in 2022.

President Joko Widodo shrugged off the decision, saying “it's fine.” An appeal was quickly filed. The export ban remains in effect.

Although controversial, this policy has undoubtedly been successful, not only in terms of pure nickel production, but also in terms of product mix.

Nickel producers, many of them Chinese, have figured out how to convert Indonesia's relatively low-grade nickel resources into forms of the metal that can be used in electric vehicle batteries.

The new “DX-zwdx” brand, containing at least 99.8% pure nickel, is the culmination of this technical evolution. PT CNGR Ding

Other operators will likely follow as Indonesia's relentless drive to capture an ever-larger share of the battery materials value chain continues.

Change export feeds

Indonesia's changing role in the global nickel supply chain is reflected in the country's trade with China, its largest nickel customer.

In 2018, nickel flows between the two countries were exclusively in the form of nickel ore or nickel smelting (NPI), the first step in upgrading the process required by the Indonesian government.

Chinese imports of Indonesian ore dried up after the 2020 ban, but imports of Indonesian ferronickel, a customs code that includes the NPI, jumped from 600,000 tonnes to 7.9 million in 2023.

As Chinese players have opened new avenues for processing battery-grade nickel sulfate, more and more products are appearing in trade between the two countries.

China imported nickel-free matte from Indonesia before 2022 because no one in Indonesia was producing it. Last year's imports amounted to 301,000 tonnes.

Imports of intermediate products such as mixed hydroxide precipitates increased from nothing to 830,000 tonnes during the same period.

Today, Indonesia exports nickel sulfate and refined nickel to China.

Sulfate flows only started at the beginning of last year and amounted to 60,000 tonnes. Volumes already exceeded 40,000 tonnes in the first three months of this year.

The first shipments of Indonesian refined metal to China began last December and reached 4,250 tonnes in the first quarter of 2024. Indonesia is China's second largest supplier of refined nickel after Russia so far this year.

China's refined nickel trade

Structural change

Not that China needs much refined nickel these days.

It imports increasing quantities of Indonesian intermediate products and produces more and more itself.

China's net imports of refined nickel fell from 256,000 tonnes in 2021 to 133,000 tonnes in 2022 and just 55,000 tonnes in 2023.

The country's exports exceeded imports in March for the first time since 2014.

CNGR Advanced Material Co. also produces refined nickel domestically. Its “CNGR” brand, produced at an annual rate of 12,500 tonnes, was listed on the LME in February.

Huayou Cobalt, which has invested heavily in Indonesia's nickel sector, also received LME approval for two of its Chinese brands.

The LME, eager to attract physical liquidity to its contract after having to suspend operations in 2022, has approved five new Chinese brands with an annual deliverable production capacity of 79,100 tonnes.

Or 129,100 tonnes if we include the Indonesian CNGR factory.

Drifting east

The emergence of a Sino-Indonesian production hub for high purity Class I nickel comes at an opportune time for the LME.

The latest package of sanctions prohibits the LME from accepting deliveries of metal produced after April 12 by Russian company Norilsk Nickel.

With an annual production of over 200,000 tonnes, Norilsk has always been a major liquidity provider in the Class I segment of the nickel market.

The Russian metal represented a third of LME nickel stocks at the end of April. But the amount of Chinese nickel in the system increased from zero in August last year to 12,096 tonnes.

Partly driven by deliveries from new Chinese brands, LME stocks have risen steadily this year, hitting a two-year high of 84,090 tonnes last week.

The composition of LME stocks, however, is starting to drift eastward. This situation will continue as LME delivery capacity in the Class I market also drifts eastward.

This places great potential market power in the hands of Chinese companies developing refined metals production capabilities in China and Indonesia.

And it will only continue to grow.

Indonesia's nickel production boom shows no signs of ending anytime soon. The country's mining production increased another 19% year-on-year in the first three months of 2024, according to the International Nickel Study Group.

New President Prabowo Subianto said he would follow his predecessor's ambition to transform the country's nickel resources into a global electric vehicle hub.

The outgoing administration has just added 16 programs to its list of strategic projects that will benefit from state support, including five nickel processing industrial parks.

There is still a lot of Indonesian nickel to come. And some of it could well make it to the LME.

(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, Reuters columnist Andy Home.)

(Edited by Mark Potter)