Donald Trump guilty on all counts: Michigan reacts. He's still on the ballot





Trump is the first former president convicted of a crime after the jury found him guilty of 34 counts of financial crimes. A prison sentence is possible but may be distant. Trump is running for president again; reaction to the conviction fell along partisan lines

Donald J. Trump became the first former US president to be convicted of crimes, after a New York jury on Thursday found him guilty of 34 counts of financial crimes linked to a hush money scheme.

Trump is the likely Republican presidential nominee and is engaged in a tight race in Michigan against President Joe Biden. His conviction will have no impact on his standing on the ballot in Michigan or anywhere else.

The immediate reaction after the 5 p.m. verdict was largely partisan, including among Michigan lawmakers gathered at the Mackinac Policy Conference, where news of the guilty verdict spread quickly.

Donald Trump is not above the law, said U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee of Flint Township. He can't hold this position because he is rich and powerful and can make the rules for himself.

The decision shows that Trump is “unfit for office,” said state Rep. Alabas Farhat, D-Dearborn.

“A jury of his peers found him guilty,” Farhat told Bridge Michigan. “This should resonate with many Americans right now, that this man is guilty of a hush money scandal and a hush money scheme. We should hold leaders to a better standard than accepting that.”

Republicans disagree, including Senate Minority Leader Aric Nesbitt, a Porter Township Republican who supported Trump. He called the case “a continuation of the legal fight against President Trump” and predicted a quick appeal.

“I don't think independents are following this at all,” Nesbitt told Bridge Michigan, predicting the verdict could lead to an energized Republican base heading into the November general election.

Former Michigan U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers, who is now running for U.S. Senate with Trump's support, blasted what he called a “rigged trial,” adding that the affair left an indelible stain on our nation.

“I have no doubt that this affront to justice will be appealed and President Trump will be vindicated,” the Livingston County Republican said in a statement.

State Rep. Matt Maddock, R-Milford, told Bridge Michigan in a text that he believes the only thing our next president is guilty of is loving America and loving Americans.

Leaving the Manhattan courtroom on Thursday, Trump attacked the judge, the trial itself and his likely opponent, Democratic President Joe Biden, the latter of whom he falsely claimed was responsible for the verdict. guilt.

It was a rigged and shameful trial. I am a very innocent man, Trump said, asserting that the real verdict would come in the November 5 presidential election.

We will fight to the end and we will win, he said.

Trump's fate remains uncertain. Each count includes a maximum sentence of four years, but prison time is rare for people convicted of falsifying business records, according to Reuters.

There is no law against people convicted of crimes related to the office of president.

Trump was accused of falsifying business records to conceal another crime, with prosecutors alleging that Trump violated New York laws to circumvent federal campaign finance limits.

His lawyer, Michael Cohen, said he paid $130,000 in a three-way deal with Stormy Daniels, a former adult film actress, and the National Enquirer to ensure his silence on the allegations. that she allegedly had sexual relations with Trump in 2006.

The deal was reached just days before Trump won the 2016 election. Cohen and Trump's payment of Daniels was not revealed until 2018.

Michael Tyler, a spokesman for Biden's re-election campaign, said Thursday's verdict leaves voters with a “simple reality.”

“There is still only one way to keep Donald Trump out of the Oval Office: through the ballot box,” Tyler said in a statement. “Flon recognized or not, Trump will be the Republican nominee for president.”

National polls conducted before Thursday's verdict suggested it might have little impact on voters, with two-thirds saying it would not affect who they vote for in November and 25% of Republicans saying it would. would make them more likely to support Trump.

Trump has consistently rejected allegations that he had sex with Daniels and attacked the judge in the case on social media while his lawyers hammered Cohen, the prosecution's star witness, calling the former lawyer of Trump the biggest liar of all time.

The New York case was the first of four potential criminal trials Trump faces.

He faces two federal cases, one related to his handling of classified documents and another accusing him of obstructing the 2020 election. A Georgia case accuses him of criminal racketeering for allegedly working to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

But even longtime Republicans opposed to Trump have questioned the legal path sought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg in the New York case.

To obtain a conviction, prosecutors had to prove that Trump violated New York law in order to circumvent federal election law. The case will likely be appealed on these and other issues, experts said.

In Michigan, Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks responded to the verdict by urging Americans to “respect the court’s decision.”

Trump got a fair trial and “will now be held accountable for his crimes,” Brinks, of Grand Rapids, wrote on social media.

Bridge staff members Mike Wilkinson, Lauren Gibbons, Jordyn Hermani and Laurn Abdel-Razzaq contributed.

