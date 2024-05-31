11 Essential Outdoor Kitchen Accessories for a Great Grilling Season

Your grilling game will be on point

With summer almost here, get ready to fence season by upgrading your accessories. If you're not sure where to start, start with tools that make grilling easier. You could benefit from high-tech purifiers to help you clean, for example, or hang a shopping cart to keep your tools close at hand. You can also upgrade the areas around your grill to provide a more comfortable experience for guests. A mini fridge for your terrace is excellent for this. If you're still not sure, start your thinking process with our collection of must-have accessories below.

Grilling Accessories Categories

Another way to help you decide which accessories to buy is to break everything down into the following categories. If a category isn't up to par, upgrade it.

Security

The first category, the smallest and most important, is security. It includes fire-resistant gloves and fire extinguishers. If any part of your grill setup raises doubts about its safety, upgrade it immediately.

Tools

Next come the grilling tools. It's what you need to perform the physical act of cooking and includes spatulas, tongs and forks. It also includes smaller equipment needed for some recipes, like skewers for kebabs, and alternative cooking surfaces such as griddles and skillets.

Storage and organization

Storage and organization covers everything that makes grilling simple. This means, for example, additional side tables or storage baskets.

Client experience

Finally, it’s the customer experience. If you don't grill for friends and family, you can skip this category. It includes flags to stick in the food to keep track of who's eating what, or mini-fridges for the patio so people don't have to go in and out of the house.

Best Grilling Accessories

Arlmont & Co. Saaba Outdoor Grill Cart

Even the largest grills with the most side table space aren't enough to whip up a real feast. To do this, you need the extra help provided by a separate side table. This one has casters so you can easily store it when you don't need it.

Cuisinart Grill Basket

Some grilled foods that taste great are too small or delicate to put on the grill without help. Enter this grill basket, which locks your food in place so you can focus on bringing out their flavors. It has a handle for easy turning. Basket dimensions are 12.5 by 9.5 by 2 inches.

Yukon Glory Accessory Caddy

Dramatically increase the amount of tools and other items you can keep handy near your grill with this cart. It hangs over the edge of a side table and adds space for two bottles, has two large recesses for storing anything, and six hooks for hanging tools like spatulas.

Blackstone Cast Iron XL Hot Plate Press

Some grilled foods, like sandwiches and smash burgers, require a good firm press to ensure optimal cooking. This press features a heat-resistant rubber handle so you can press safely. You can also place it on foods that tend to curl up to keep them flat.

Frigidaire retro refrigerator

You don't grill unless you enjoy your favorite frozen beverage while you cook. Store this mini fridge outside with your patio furniture so you and your guests can enjoy the afternoon together. It has a bottle opener on the side and a small freezer section.

Le Creuset Alpine Outdoor Collection Stove

This cast iron skillet was designed for cooking over an open fire, which is really just a grill. It is made of high-quality enameled cast iron that develops a patina over time and is safe to use in temperatures up to 842 degrees. It is dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.

Cuisinart 36-Piece Garden BBQ Tool Set

This complete grill set includes everything you need to get started and a few extra accessories that are worth purchasing. This includes a spatula, fork, tongs, basting brush, six steel skewers, eight corn holders and 10 hamburger flags. It also comes with a recipe book and a case to hold everything.

Cuisinart Basting Pan and Brush Set

Basting is a proven method for infusing your food with maximum flavor. This set includes a silicone-tipped brush with an attached lid that doubles as a heat shield when watering. The mug has a handle and holds up to 16 fluid ounces.

Rianclud Silicone Griddle Tool Mat

You place this accessory on one of your grill's side tables to provide extra grip, preventing your spatula and the like from being knocked over by an errant hand. It also makes cleaning easier and faster. It is available in gray or orange.

Grillbot automatic grill cleaning robot

Never scrub your grill again with this robot cleaner. It uses three brushes, each with its own motor, that spin to scrub for you. Its speed and direction are controlled by its computer, and a timer lets you leave it behind without worrying about damage.

Mat under the grill EC Technology

If you don't have a deck or other safe place to set up a grill, use this mat to create one. It is made of fiberglass for durability and heat resistance. It is available in three sizes: 39 x 50 inches, 39 x 65 inches and 48 x 60 inches.

