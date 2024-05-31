Final vote in India: in the temple city of Varanasi, Modi and saris are the winners | India Election 2024

Varanasi, India Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a reputation for staging spectacular road shows filled with fawning audiences showering marigold flower petals on him.

It's a trend that India has witnessed in several cities over the past few weeks, amid the biggest elections the world has ever seen. And the optics have worked well for Modi in the past in Varanasi, the 4,000-year-old city in the politically vital state of Uttar Pradesh that is his parliamentary constituency. Here, the congested streets and alleys amplify the perception of a compact crowd pouring out to catch a glimpse of the Prime Minister.

This is what happened again on May 13, when Modi led a 5 km tour through the city located on the banks of the Ganges. Some rumors, amplified by some local journalists, suggest that the Modis Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may have brought in supporters from neighboring districts. But as Varanasi prepares to vote on June 1 in the final phase of India's mammoth elections, almost no one in this city, which has deep religious significance for Hindus, has any doubt about the almost certain victory of Modi in the constituency.

The only point of contention is whether Prime Minister Modi will win by the same margin as last time, said Vishwambhar Mishra, professor at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Benaras Hindu University and president of the Sankat Mochan Foundation in Varanasi, which campaigns to clean the Ganges, a sacred river for Hindus. In the 2019 parliamentary elections, Modi won by a margin of around 600,000 votes.

Modis' expected margin of victory is not just a statistic: the BJP is hoping that Modis' campaign in Varanasi and his presence in the region will also help it win 13 neighboring parliamentary seats where it faces tough competition from from the opposition alliance INDIA.

In Varanasi, Modi faces a familiar foe: Ajay Rai of the Congress, India's largest opposition party. Rai also faced Modi in 2019 and is not expected to put up much of a fight against the Prime Minister. In fact, the Congress party's decision to stick with Rai as its candidate has irked some of its cadres such as Anoop Mishra, a former Congressman and hotelier who left the party. Prime Minister Modi will be handsomely rewarded this time. Rai can't do much, Anoop Mishra said.

Modi's national appeal aside, the prime minister's imprint is visible in Varanasi, one of India's most densely populated cities. The city's biggest attraction is its historic Kashi Vishwanath temple. For centuries, pilgrims had to walk through narrow, crowded streets to reach the temple. Now a new highway and widened roads make it easier to travel between the airport and the temple. At the temple, paramilitary forces control the crowd, streamlining their movements with military precision.

In Varanasi, religion is also commerce, and there too, Modi kept his promises. The city received 5.5 million visitors in 2014, the year Modi first ran and won against Varanasi, and became prime minister. In 2023, this number rose to 54 million, a tenfold increase. Modi launched a river port in Varanasi on the Ganges in 2018.

Today, it is often almost impossible to get a hotel room, even in the peak summer season, which is generally not the peak season for visiting the city. And the hotels themselves no longer look like they did before: they have been revamped thanks to business money.

A city that for a long time catered mainly to poorer pilgrims, who trudged through different parts of the country in search of salvation by visiting hundreds of deities or bathing in the Ganges, has now become a destination attracting people of all incomes. demographics.

Yet rumblings of discontent are also being heard on the banks of the Ganges. Bhanu Chaudhari, a college graduate forced to work as a boatman because he can't find other work, took this writer to show the eerily picturesque Manikarnika Ghat, where fires on funeral pyres rage all the time. There is also an anger burning inside Chaudhari.

There is a lot of anger among people because there are no jobs, he said.

He insisted that many Varanasi residents shared his frustration. As the boat he took this writer on sailed leisurely along the river's famous ghats, it became apparent that many parts of the city remained shrouded in poverty and darkness.

Mishra, the professor, said Modi's promise to clean the river was also unfulfilled. His account on social media platform X is filled with images of untreated sewage flowing into the river.

However, Varanasi has something rare in today's India. Modi is a polarizing prime minister and has only recently been accused of anti-Muslim hate speech. But Varanasi has been devoid of communal tensions, despite being home to a controversial mosque located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

This inter-communal peace is essential for the city’s fragile sari trade. Varanasi is one of the largest hubs for silk sarees in India. Banarasi brocade, originating from the city, is popular among Hindu and Muslim brides. The majority of the city's weavers are Muslims.

Like most industries, the saree trade was hit by COVID-19 but has since recovered. The market has been very good recently, said Hasrat Muhammad, one of the country's leading sari weavers. A national award winner, he is barely able to keep up with the furious rise in demand for his silk saris and brocades.

But Modi's anti-Muslim comments portray the community as infiltrators and those with more children will not be easily forgotten by Varanasis' Muslims, who constitute 20 percent of the city's population.

They will not vote for Modi, Muhammad insisted. They will vote, he said, for the opposition INDIE alliance, which in Uttar Pradesh is led by the Congress Party and the Samajwadi Party.

This probably won't matter on June 4, when the results of India's seven-phase elections are counted. Yet it is a reminder of the deep divisions that lie beneath the surface of a city held together by saris and a history of community coexistence.