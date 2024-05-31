'My only regret is trusting General Bajwa,' says Imran – Pakistan





PTI founder Imran Khan said his only regret during his tenure was trusting former army chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa, whom he held responsible of creating lies and false narratives, allegedly to obtain a second extension at the head of the army.

The former prime minister, currently lodged in Adiala jail in connection with a series of cases against him, lashed out at Pakistan's political and military leadership, with special emphasis on his friend-turned-enemy, General Bajwa, in an interview with journalist Mehdi Hasan for Zeteo which was published. Wednesday.

The interview was conducted through a letter sent by Mehdi containing questions to Imran, and the journalist was not allowed to ask follow-up questions.

When asked who he blamed for his imprisonment, Imran said: I am sure this ordeal was orchestrated by General Bajwa. I don't hold anyone else responsible.

He meticulously planned and executed this plan, presenting himself as a deceptive character, creating lies and false narratives to cause national and international chaos, all to ensure its spread.

In 2019, Imran, who was then prime minister, approved a three-year extension for General Bajwa, just three months before the army chief's planned retirement. However, in an interview with Bol News in 2022, Imran said that he had made a mistake in granting the extension.

He (Bajwa) completely failed to understand the harmful impact of his actions on democracy and Pakistan, Imran said in his interview with Mehdi.

Asked if he still believed that US President Joe Biden's administration was involved in a coup aimed at removing him, Imran placed the blame firmly and solely on the former head of state- army major, Bajwa.

General Bajwa single-handedly spread stories about me in countries like the United States, portraying me as anti-American or uninterested in good relations with them, he said.

His insatiable thirst for power made him unpredictable, Imran said, adding that [Gen Bajwas] personal greed turned him into a bull in a china shop.

The PTI founder said he always fought for the rule of law in Pakistan, adding that if justice was delivered equally, there would be no need for someone like him in politics from the country.

He also said he had good relations with most countries, especially after the overthrow of his government. His comments followed Mehdi's statement that he had found himself friendless, fallen out with Saudi Arabia and gone to war with Pakistani generals and politicians.

General Bajwa's poison may have had a short-term effect, but it will not last, Imran said.

Most countries view our military as a stabilizing force in an unstable political landscape. When the leader of this organization constantly uses brutal force and deception, it becomes difficult for many countries to speak out.

I don't mind if no one talks about my treatment, but the world should raise its voice in support of democracy and the 250 million people of Pakistan, whose mandate was stolen out in the open.

Since the February 8 general elections, in which his party was unable to participate after the Supreme Court stripped it of its electoral symbol, Imran has asserted that he is ready for any potential dialogue after the return of the stolen mandate, citing allegations of electoral fraud.

Asked if he recognized the current government, Imran said it lacked legitimacy and that the PML-N had hardly won any seats in Parliament.

Pre-election violence, torture and fraud were evident, Imran said. After the election, it took them almost two days to change the results.

He urged Mehdi to investigate the alleged forgery of Form 45, which he said they could not even do. [that] correctly.

Imran said any Pakistani would share his view that the current government was not legitimate. My party's victory was clear, despite their efforts to undermine our identity and leadership.

He told the journalist that he did not regret his actions and that he was only fulfilling his duty as a Pakistani and a Muslim.

He attributed his popularity among the people to the fact that he would never lie to them.

They know that no amount of money can buy me or change me, he said. They know I will never bow down and disappoint them.

When asked what his message to the world was, Imran reiterated that it was not just about Imran Khan. This is an attack on democracy and the right to self-determination of 250 million people.

A single political party has been attacked in every way imaginable, he said, listing recent events against PTI members, including an attack on Information Secretary Raoof Hasan, blocking of media platform social media and the alleged ban on mentioning his name on television.

All parties in this country are describing these elections as the worst in our history. Elections are supposed to bring stability by winning the trust and mandate of the people. This election achieved neither, simply creating more uncertainty and a greater trust deficit between the people and the ruling elite.

