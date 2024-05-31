Jokowi said he signed the decision to name the names of 9 KPK committee members





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi said he signed the decision regarding the appointment of nine members of the leadership candidate selection committee and supervisory board of the Corruption Eradication Commission or KPK Committee. “I signed the KPK Pansel yesterday, before leaving I signed it, there were nine names included but I No memorize it,” President Jokowi said during a working visit to South Sumatra, Thursday, May 30, 2024, according to a recording received in Jakarta. The President also admitted that he did not know how many government and professional elements made up the nine KPK Pansel members. However, he ensures that the composition is balanced. “I am No I know how many government elements, how many professionals, but what do I think? half half That’s it,” he said. He also asked journalists to question the Minister of State (Mensesneg) further. Practical regarding the details of the formation of the KPK Pansel. “The KPK committee asked the Minister Secretary of State, but I signed it yesterday before leaving,” he said. Advertisement It is known that the term of office of the KPK leadership and Dewas will end in December 2024. Based on the provisions, the President will form a committee to select the KPK leadership for the next period. The Pansel will be responsible for selecting candidates for leadership of the Corruption Eradication Committee, and then submitting the selection results to the DPR RI to conduct a aptitude and aptitude test (Good and good test). Earlier, former Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) investigator Novel Baswedan said that the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) leadership candidate selection committee, currently being discussed by President Joko Widodo or Jokowi, must be independent and professional. “At the end of Pak Jokowi's administration, he should have an interest in strengthening the KPK by selecting a panel that is truly independent, autonomous, professional and has the necessary competence and experience to be able to choose (candidates for KPK leadership),” said Novel when meeting at the MK Building, Central Jakarta, Tuesday, May 28, 2024. Editor's Pick: Ahok's Story About Jokowi and Prabowo's Closeness

