Can Donald Trump still vote after his conviction in New York?





DENVER (AP) Donald Trump could be convicted of a felony and reside in Florida, a state known for restricting the voting rights of people with felony convictions. But he can still vote as long as he stays out of New York State Prison.

That's because Florida defers to other states' disenfranchisement rules for residents convicted of out-of-state crimes. In Trump's case, New York law only takes away voting rights from people convicted of crimes when they are incarcerated. Once released from prison, their rights are automatically restored, even if they are on parole, according to a 2021 law passed by the state's Democratic legislature.

Donald Trump's conviction on 34 counts marks the end of the former president's historic hush money trial. But the fight over this affair is far from over. Here's what you need to know.

When is Donald Trump's sentencing date? The judge set the former president's sentencing for July 11, just days before Republicans choose him as their 2024 candidate.

If Floridians' voting rights are restored in the convict state, they are restored under Florida law, Blair Bowie of the Campaign Legal Center wrote in an article, noting that people without Trump's legal resources are often bewildered by Florida's complex rules.

As long as Trump isn't sent to prison, he can vote for himself in Florida in the November election.

His rights depend on his conviction, wrote Michael McDonald, a University of Florida political scientist who has tracked his state's disenfranchisement rules, on the social media site X, formerly Twitter.

Trump was convicted Thursday of falsifying business records in a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election by paying money to a porn actor who claimed the two had sex.

A lifelong New Yorker, Trump took up residence in Florida in 2019, while in the White House.

Even if he is re-elected president, Trump will not be able to apologize for the accusations against the state in New York. The president's pardon power only applies to federal crimes.

Conviction, and even imprisonment, would not stop Trump from continuing his quest for the White House. The Republican National Convention, which opens four days after his July 11 sentencing date in New York, adopted rules last year that included no specific provision if its presumptive nominee was convicted of a crime.

Delegates could change their rules before making Trump's nomination official, but there is no evidence that a significant faction of the party would attempt to replace the former president on the GOP ticket. Trump inspires loyalty among the Republican base and the Republican National Committee is led by his loyalists, including his daughter-in-law Lara Trump as co-chair.

