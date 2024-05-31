Presidents al-Sissi and Xi Jinping launch historic partnership





Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi and Chinese President Xi Jinping declared the inauguration of the Egypt-China Partnership Year, marking the 10th anniversary of their comprehensive strategic partnership established in 2014. In a joint statementThe leaders praised their strong partnership that boosts the development of Egypt and China. Since the launch of the partnership, China has been heavily involved in key projects in the areas of infrastructure, transport and the New Capital business district. The cooperation also extends to financing with currency swaps and Egyptian bonds sold in China. This week, President al-Sissi began a state visit to China from May 28 to 31, responding to an invitation from his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to participate in the 10th Ministerial Conference of the China-Arab Cooperation Forum. The two presidents finalized the signing of the executive program of the comprehensive strategic partnership for the next five years (2024-2028) in January 2024. The agreement prioritizes industrial localization and technology transfer efforts for Egyptian-Chinese cooperation in the coming years. The focus is on expanding Chinese industrial investment in Egypt, particularly in the manufacturing of electric cars, electronic devices, solar panels, chemical industries and construction materials. Efforts to achieve more balanced trade include facilitating the entry of high-quality Egyptian products into the Chinese market and streamlining the importation of production inputs from China for manufacturing the final product in Egypt. The agreement also includes plans to increase Chinese tourist arrivals in Egypt, encourage direct Chinese investment in the establishment and management of hotels and foster cooperation in the fields of media, culture, science, artificial intelligence and academia. According to the Egyptian Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS), trade volume between Egypt and China increased from USD 11.9 billion (EGP 562 billion) to USD 12.7 billion (EGP 600 billion) between January and September 2022, a notable increase of 9.8%.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://egyptianstreets.com/2024/05/30/presidents-al-sisi-and-xi-jinping-launch-historic-partnership/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos