Politics
President Jokowi launches GovTech Indonesia, INA Digital, to transform Indonesia's public services
President Joko Widodo launched GovTech Indonesia named INA Digitalduring the SPBE Summit 2024 at the State Palace in Jakarta, May 27, 2024. The new agency aims to accelerate the government's digital transformation process and the integration of digital services in Indonesia.
In his speech, President Jokowi said it was necessary to simplify thousands of digital applications in the bureaucracy to make public services more efficient and improve people's lives.
The president asked all agencies to comply with a recent regulation on the integration of digital services by no longer developing public service applications not integrated with INA Digital. This will reduce redundant efforts and simplify digital government services for Indonesian residents.
“At the beginning, the migration process is not easy. But the most important thing is that we have started. Continue to refine and improve,” the President said.
“Bureaucracy should serve people, not complicate things for them. But how can bureaucracy provide comfort if we have 27,000 applications that work independently?” » said Jokowi.
Jokowi said agencies have requested IDR 6 trillion (USD 400 million) from the government's 2024 budget to create new applications and platforms this year alone.
“When a new application is launched, we download it again, we install it again, then we enter the data again. It's complicated. We have to stop this.”
DPI as a “toll road” for public services
President Jokowi highlighted the importance of the country improving its digital public infrastructure (DPI) capabilities, which include digital identification, digital payment and data exchange.
“To improve Indonesia's competitiveness, we need to strengthen the DPI as a toll highway for the digitalization of public services,” Jokowi said.
The President asked all leaders of public institutions to work together and adopt a new mindset so that the goal of digitalization of public services proceeds as planned.
“Each ministry, agency and local government must integrate and interact with its data. No more data is siloed, no one can feel that the data they have belongs to them. We will not move forward in self-centeredness, let's give up old practices and mentalities.” Jokowi continued.
At the same event, Minister of Administrative and Bureaucratic Reform (PANRB) Abdullah Azwar Anas highlighted the importance of digital identification as a unique authentication for public services that every country must have.
“India's 47-year development goal has been reduced to seven years. Why? Its DPI is working together,” Anas said.
GovInsider has previously reported on the role of digital public infrastructure in driving progress in India, Bangladesh and Estonia.
All public services on one portal
The minister said INA Digital would start working to continue the process of integrating digital government services into a public service portal, also called INA Digital, by September.
“We will create a new story in which all digital services will be integrated, easy to access and not government-centric but citizen-centric,” Anas said.
In addition to the DPI integration, INA Digital will provide various essential public services. These include educational services (basic education and university assistance), health services (vaccinations, medicines and doctor's registration letters), social assistance, digital payments, police services (licensing driving license, crowd/concert license) and state apparatus services (SmartASN). .
INA Digital will also gradually integrate other public services managed by ministries and other agencies not included in the 9 essential services, such as passport services managed by the Ministry of Law and Human Rights.
To access INA Digital, people must first log in using credentials. Then there will be biometric verification via cell phone, laptop or computer camera.
INA Digital is a unit of Peruri, a state-owned company that operates in the areas of money printing, document authenticity and digital security.
INA Digital is made up of technology experts and practitioners experienced in digital projects within ministries and agencies. This organization has recruited more than 300 people to carry out the mission of GovTech Indonesia.
This article was originally published in Bahasa Indonesia.
