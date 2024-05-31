Judge sets sentencing date for Donald Trump





NEW YORK (PIX11) — A judge has set Donald Trump's sentencing for July 11, just days before Republicans choose him as their 2024 candidate.

A jury found the former president guilty on all counts at his historic secret trial in New York, making him the first former US president to be convicted of criminal charges.

“I'm a very innocent man, and that's OK… It's far from over,” Trump said after the verdict was read.

The 12 jurors deliberated for 9.5 hours before reaching the guilty verdict Thursday afternoon.

Trump was accused of falsifying business records to conceal secret payments made during the 2016 presidential election to porn actor Stormy Daniels, who claimed to have had a sexual relationship with him a decade earlier.

Trump was charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records in the case. He has denied any wrongdoing.

The case centered on a $130,000 payment that Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, made to Daniels near the end of the 2016 election to prevent her from going public with her story of a sexual encounter she she said she had with Trump 10 years earlier in a hotel suite in Lake. Tahoe.

When Trump reimbursed Cohen, the payments were recorded as legal services. Prosecutors said this was done to hide the true purpose of the transaction with Daniels and to illegally interfere in the 2016 election. Trump's lawyers argued the payments were legitimate and for genuine legal services.

The weeks-long trial in a Manhattan courtroom included testimony from nearly two dozen witnesses, including Daniels, Cohen, former Trump adviser Hope Hicks and former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker .

The trial, which began in mid-April, was the first criminal case in U.S. history against a former president. Before the trial began, experts said Trump was unlikely to serve prison time if convicted.

The secret trial was one of four separate criminal cases against Trump as the Republican presidential nominee seeks to defeat President Joe Biden and win back the White House. It's unclear whether any of the other cases against Trump will go to trial before the November presidential election.

