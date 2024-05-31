In first virtual interface with Pak Chief Justice, Imran Khan complains of difficulties in getting legal aid | Pakistan News





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, jailed on Thursday, complained of difficulties in obtaining legal help to prepare his case before appearing before the Supreme Court.

Khan had his first courtroom interaction with Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa when he appeared before the apex court via video link in a case regarding amendments to the anti-corruption law.

A larger five-member bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice Isa and comprising Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi, heard the The government's intra-judicial appeal (ICA) against the reversal of certain changes to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws.

Khan had challenged changes to the NAB laws by the previous government, and the top court in September last year accepted his plea which led to the reopening of dozens of alleged corruption cases against political figures from prominent, including President Asif Ali Zardari and the former Prime Minister. Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Khan, 71, appeared as a petitioner via video link in the case from Rawalpindi's Adiala Prison, where he was lodged.

He was arrested last August and detained first in Attock prison and now in Adiala prison.

It was the first time he came face to face, albeit digitally, with the Chief Justice, the judge he had tried to remove from the court while he was running the government.

The Dawn News reported that when Khan was allowed to speak, Chief Justice Isa asked him if he wanted to present his arguments himself or if his lawyer Khawaja Haris was arguing on his behalf.

The former Prime Minister then asked for 30 minutes to present his arguments. I have not been given any materials to prepare nor am I allowed to meet with lawyers. I am in solitary confinement, he lamented.

The PTI founder, referring to the general elections held earlier this year, said: The biggest theft was committed in the country on February 8.

The chief justice then ordered Imran: Don't talk about this right now. We are currently hearing the case for the NAB amendments.

Addressing the CJ, the former Prime Minister said: Our two petitions related to human rights violations are pending before you. When asked who his lawyer was in these petitions, Imran said Hamid Khan was.

Hamid Khan is a seasoned lawyer. He had to travel abroad and that is why in one case a date of his choice was fixed for the hearing, the Chief Justice noted.

Here, said Khan, Chief Justice Sahib, there is a one-stop shop in the [Adiala] prison, which is headed by a colonel sahib. You can order him to allow me to meet with my legal team.

They (prison authorities) won't let me meet my legal team. I am kept in solitary confinement here. I have no equipment or library to prepare the file, he added.

I also wanted to meet lawyers before, but I was not allowed, Imran said.

Justice Isa then assured Imran that he would be provided with the required materials and would also be allowed to meet lawyers, warning that if he engaged the services of a legal team, his direct arguments would not be heard in the case.

The assistance of a legal expert is essential for the preparation. I want to meet Khawaja Haris and one or two other lawyers, Imran insisted.

CJ Isa then said Khawaja Haris could meet the ex-PM whenever he wanted, adding: Don't take 50 lawyers with you. One or two lawyers can meet the founder of the PTI whenever they wish. He also ordered that Khan be provided with the complete case file.

The hearing was then adjourned to the following week without giving a specific date.

In 2022, several amendments were made to the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO) 1999, including reducing the tenure of the Chairman of the NAB and the Attorney General to three years, limiting the jurisdiction of the NAB to cases involving more than Rs 500 million and transferring all ongoing investigations. , and proceedings to the competent authorities.

Earlier, the bench ruled against live streaming of the proceedings in a 4:1 decision. Justice Minallah expressed support for live streaming.

If the case was broadcast live before, it should also be broadcast live today, he observed.

Although CJ Isa started live streaming of the cases, he did not allow live streaming of this case during the last hearing held on May 16. However, the court ordered authorities to facilitate Khan's appearance in court via video link.

Khan had moved the apex court against the amendments, saying the changes in the NAB Act were made to benefit influential accused and legitimize corruption.

In September last year, after 53 hearings, the court announced its 2-1 verdict, ordering the reinstatement of corruption cases against public office holders that had been withdrawn due to the amendments and stating that the plea of Imran was maintained.

The verdict was contested by the government at the time, and in October last year a panel of five judges challenged the September 15 judgment and blocked the accountability courts from issuing a final verdict in the cases of corruption.

After a long break, the court resumed hearing on May 14, ordering the authorities to ensure Khan's presence before the apex court via video link.

