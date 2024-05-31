Turkish Foreign Ministry transforms into intelligence center, monitors staff's personal messages

Levent Kenez/Stockholm

Turkish Foreign Ministry staff are now required to install a specific messaging app on their phone that allows ministry officials to monitor internal communications between staff and even access deleted messages. Employees consider this measure as surveillance, a sign of distrust.

The name of the nationally developed app, Chat-in, comes from its developer's name, etin, and is pronounced “Chat-in” in Turkish. The program is similar to the popular WhatsApp application, allowing messaging, sharing images and videos, and conducting calls online.

The application, owned by the Kale leri Teknoloji company, can be downloaded by anyone from the Apple Store and Google Play. There is no information about the company or its owners on its website, which resembles a recent trend in Turkey where individuals close to the government set up companies to take advantage of public institutions.

Cyber ​​experts consulted by Nordic Monitor revealed that a government directive issued in 2019 required public institutions to take cybersecurity measures. While many strive to improve their technical infrastructure, the use of mandatory national messaging apps East not yet widespread. Experts noted that programs developed by private companies and available for public download are not ideal for critical state and military institutions, emphasizing that the only advantage of the Chat-in application is that its servers can to be situated in Türkiye.

However, there is no definitive data on application security available on the company's website. In a published briefing note, Kale noted that some improvements resulting from Apple's published procedures could potentially pose security risks in secure communications. To remedy thisthe company announced that certain measures have been taken in the new version published on October 22, 2020 to mitigate these risks.

Wednesday, during a parliamentary session devoted to the creation of a new foundation within the ministry, PeoplesEquality and Democracy Party (DEM) Deputy Cengiz Andar drew attention to the unease among ministry employees regarding the use of this application.

andar also highlighted the general growing discontent among the staff of the Turkish Foreign Ministry. Many are considering leaving ministrywith an important number plans to move to the private sector.

Andar emphasized that all staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, except only the minister and certain individuals, are required to install Chat-in. Under the directive, all communications, including deleted messages, from Foreign Ministry staff are subject to scrutiny, even those stationed abroad. Andar highlighted the transformation of the ministry into an organization that treats its members with suspicion, akin to potential spies.

While the ministry claims these measures are intended for security purposes, and highlighted the unprecedented level of surveillance, suggesting an atmosphere of distrust rather than security concerns.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry's focus on intelligence has intensified with the appointment of former head of the National Intelligence Organization (MT), Hakan Fidan, as foreign minister following of the presidential election of May 28, 2023.

Fidan brought with him several senior intelligence officers from the MT and placed them strategically in key overseas positions ministryeffectively transforming the diplomatic service into a major intelligence apparatus.

Nuh Ylmaz, Fidans' longtime aide and former intelligence officer, became deputy foreign minister. While working for MT, Ylmaz's primary mandate was to supervise Turkish media, conduct influence operations via intelligence assets planted in various Turkish media outlets, and help construct false narratives to support the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan before achieving its domestic and foreign policy goals.

The stranger ministries The secret intelligence unit, the Directorate of Intelligence and Research, has undergone a restructuring, with Fatma Ceren Yazgan, a veteran Turkish intelligence agent, appointed to lead it. Yazgan played a crucial role in the profiling of Turkish ambassadors and diplomats, which ultimately led to the summary and brutal removal of a third of Turkish diplomats from the foreign service in 2016.

President Erdogan is increasingly relying on intelligence services to support his authoritarian rule in Turkey, suppress dissenting voices and suppress opposition factions. Increased overseas surveillance and intelligence-gathering efforts aim to intimidate critics and adversaries abroad, foster a climate of fear within Turkish diaspora communities, and exert influence over foreign policies and internal affairs of host countries.