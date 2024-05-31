Reactions pour in after Trump found guilty in secret trial – NBC Chicago





Reactions are pouring in across Illinois after former President Donald Trump was found guilty of all 34 counts he was charged with for falsifying business records in New York.

Trump's sentencing is scheduled for July 11, just four days before the Republican National Convention begins in Milwaukee.

Here is a summary of reactions from the former president, the current president and various Illinois officials as we receive them.

Former President Donald Trump:

“It was a shame. It was a rigged trial by a conflicted and corrupt judge. It's a rigged trial, a shame. They wouldn't allow us to change venue. There were 5 or 6 of us % in this district, in this area It was a rigged and shameful trial.

The real verdict will be rendered on November 5 by the people. And they know what happened here, and everyone knows what happened here. You have a Soros-backed prosecutor, and overall we haven't done anything wrong.

I'm a very innocent man and it doesn't matter, I'm fighting for our country. I fight for our Constitution. Our entire country is currently rigged.

This was done by the Biden administration with the intention of harming or harming an opponent, a political opponent. And I think it's just a shame. And we will continue to fight. We will fight to the end and we will win because our country has gone to hell.

We no longer have the same country. We have a divided mess. We are a nation in decline, serious decline, millions and millions of people are pouring into our country right now from prisons and mental institutions, terrorists, and they are taking over our country. We have a country in great difficulty.

But it was a rigged decision from day one. With a conflicted judge who should never have been allowed to try this case. Never. And we will fight for our Constitution. It's far from over. Thank you so much.”

President Joe Biden's campaign:

Today in New York, we saw that no one is above the law.

Donald Trump has always mistakenly believed that he would never face consequences if he broke the law for his own personal gain. But today's verdict does not change the fact that the American people are facing a simple reality. There is still only one way to keep Donald Trump out of the Oval Office: through the ballot box. Convicted criminal or not, Trump will be the Republican nominee for president.

The threat Trump poses to our democracy has never been greater. He is waging an increasingly lopsided campaign of vengeance and retaliation, pledging to be a dictator from day one and calling for the repeal of our Constitution so that he can regain and retain power. A second Trump term means chaos, ripping away Americans' freedoms and fomenting political violence, and the American people will reject him in November.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker

Justice has been served. After facing a jury of his peers, Donald Trump is exposed as the liar and fraudster that he is. Trump evaded the law to deceive voters and today the law has caught up with him.

Donald Trump is a racist, a homophobe, a crook and a threat to this country. He can now add one more title to his criminal list. But let's be clear, Donald Trump will never be 47.

Don Tracy, Chairman of the Illinois Republican Party

“Let's call this trial what it really is: a political prosecution as happens in the banana republics, but not before in these United States. Democratic activist investigators and prosecutors have been relentlessly tracking President Trump for years. First, they challenged the legitimacy of his mandate in the 2016 election through the Russian collusion hoax. Then, they worked to defeat his re-election in 2020 through indictments and the cover-up of the laptop. Hunter Biden Then they accused him and his supporters of tarnishing his legacy in an effort to re-elect President Biden. This militarization of the justice system has weakened our country here and in the eyes of the world. sure President Biden will savor while vacationing in Delaware while his officials make crucial decisions for the country.

Rep. Mike Quigley (D-IL 05)

“I have always said it: no one is above the law, not even a former president.

“Today, justice has finally caught up with Donald Trump.

“Remember that Donald Trump is also indicted for several other crimes, some of which are much more damaging to our national security and our democracy. He must be held accountable for each of his misdeeds.

“For the sake of the nation, Republicans must once and for all abandon Donald Trump as leader of their party and help prevent a historic criminal from taking over the most powerful office in the world.”

Rep. Mary Miller (R-IL 15)

Leftists are trying to tear America apart by erasing our borders, bankrupting us, and ending our impartial justice system. The American people see through these rigged political trials against President Trump. The leftists will fail and we will save America.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcchicago.com/news/illinois-officials-reaction-trump-guilty-verdict-pritzker-biden/3451005/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos