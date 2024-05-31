FIA urged to investigate Sheikh Mujeeb video posted by Imran Khan's social media account





The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) was on Thursday asked to investigate a video posted by the official social media account of former Prime Minister and founder of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan.

Aneesur Rehman, technical assistant at the Cybercrime Reporting Center of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in Islamabad, wrote to the deputy director of the center on Thursday and drew his attention to a video posted by the official 'X' of 'Imran Khan (formerly known as Twitter). ) counts on May 26.

Rehman claimed to have found Imran Khan's account “sharing anti-state activities and promoting anti-state narratives on social media/Twitter”.

The anti-state activities and narratives referred to a three-minute video posted from Imran's account, which sought to compare Awami League leader and future Bangladesh founder Shiekh Mujeebur Rehman with former dictator General Yahya Khan and asked the question: “Who was the real traitor?”

The video stated that Mujeebur Rehman had won the 1970 elections by a majority, but Yahya wanted to prevent Mujeeb from taking power and had him tried and convicted by a military court even though he was a civilian.

Claiming that the alleged account is used by Imran Khan, Rehman's letter stated that the alleged Twitter handle had constructed a false narrative and spread misinformation against the state institutions of Pakistan, including the Pakistan Army, through its Twitter account, with 20.6 million followers.

Rehman claimed that the video was clearly “misleading, intimidating and amounts to inciting any officer/soldier of the Armed Forces of Pakistan to mutiny or neglect or neglect of duty and may incite/induce any officer/soldier to commit an offense against the State. institutions or senior officers of the Pakistan Army, which constitutes a malicious act of subversion within the various ranks of the armed forces of Pakistan and aimed at creating a divide/hatred between the pillars of the state, which clearly falls under the PECA, 2016.

The official further claimed that some 4.2 million users had viewed the video, while over 56,000 had liked it and 38,000 users had shared the purported video.

“The matter requires further investigation, therefore, it is recommended that necessary legal action may be taken against the Twitter account user '@ImranKhanPTI' involved in the anti-state campaign on social media,” the letter said .

It is pertinent to note here that Imran Khan is continuously in jail for one case or the other since August 2023 and he does not have access to devices through which he can connect to the internet or access 'X'.

Additionally, since the general elections on February 8, 2024, social media platform “X” has been inaccessible due to an unannounced and unofficial ban imposed by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

