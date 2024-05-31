Donald Trump found guilty on all counts in secret trial





Donald Trump was convicted of conspiring to buy the silence of a porn actor days before the 2016 election and covering his tracks in business records, becoming the first former US president to be convicted of a crime while he is seeking a second term.

The unanimous verdict in the Manhattan Silence Case came Thursday afternoon shortly after 5 p.m. local time, after nearly two days of deliberations by the seven men and five women on the jury.

The historic conviction is vindication for Democratic Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who brought the case last year after it was dropped by his predecessor and federal prosecutors.

Over the course of five weeks, jurors were stunned to hear from prominent figures in Trump's orbit, who laid out a catch-and-kill plan to suppress the story of an alleged extramarital encounter with Stormy Daniels , after she threatened to make it public. with its history.

Trump, who was forced off the campaign trail four days a week to attend the trial in person, sat with his eyes closed as the verdict was read by the jury foreman, an Irish-born salesman from Harlem, in a silent courtroom.

The proceedings ended abruptly moments later, at which point Trump shook the hand of his son Eric, who patted his father on the back. Outside the courtroom, Trump denounced this rigged and shameful trial.

I am a very innocent man, he said. I fight for our country. I'm fighting for our Constitution…I think it's just a shame. Well keep fighting, fight to the end and win because our country has gone to hell.

He added: The real verdict will be [on] November 5 by the American people. Trump is scheduled to be sentenced on July 11, four days before the start of the Republican convention, where he will be crowned the party's nominee.

Speaking after the verdict, Bragg said: “A jury of 12 ordinary New Yorkers was presented with overwhelming evidence, including invoices, checks, bank statements, audio recordings, phone logs, messages text and direct testimonies of 22 witnesses. The evidence proves that Trump made illegal efforts to lie repeatedly to protect himself and his campaign, he added.

The 34 counts Trump was convicted of carry a maximum prison sentence of four years each, but as a first-time offender, he is unlikely to be incarcerated. Bragg declined to say whether he would seek prison time.

Trump would also have to appeal the verdict in New York's higher courts, but that process would take several months and would not prevent him, if elected, from making history as the first convicted felon to become a commander in leader of the United States. .

Nothing in the U.S. Constitution prohibits a convicted felon from holding office. If re-elected president, Trump will not be able to pardon himself, because that power rests with New York's governor when it comes to charges brought by state prosecutors rather than federal prosecutors.

Despite weeks of round-the-clock media coverage of the Manhattan trial, Trump is high in presidential polls and consistently leads President Joe Biden in key states. He also managed to delay the three other criminal cases he faces, involving alleged attempts to subvert the results of the 2020 election and the retention of classified documents after he left office. It is unlikely that any of them will be tried before the November vote.

The Manhattan district attorney's office rebuffed multiple attempts by Trump to delay the trial or disqualify testimony, ultimately calling witnesses including former aide Hope Hicks, former tabloid editor David Pecker and former Trump fixer Michael Cohen, now his avowed enemy.

Cohen, who paid $130,000 to adult entertainment star Daniels days before Trump won the White House, said he conspired with the then-candidate to fraudulently disguise repayments of that sum as payments for legal services.

Prosecutors argued that this amounted to an attempt to corrupt the election by a candidate who had already been damaged by the release of the Access Hollywood tape, in which he was heard boasting about seizing the organs women's genitals, and who feared the reaction of voters to the revelation. of an extramarital sexual relationship with Daniels.

Trump's defense had argued there was no evidence his client knew about the alleged scheme. The 77-year-old's lawyers also scorned Cohen, a Trump acolyte turned archenemy who was the only witness to directly tie Trump to the repayment plan.

Trump lawyer Todd Blanche told jurors during closing arguments Tuesday that they could not convict his client solely on the testimony of Cohen, a convicted perjurer and fraudster who he said raised his hand right and… lied to every one of you and said it was the human embodiment of reasonable doubt.

Outside the courthouse in Lower Manhattan, people flocked to the nearby park after the verdict was announced, in a scene reminiscent of the spontaneous celebrations across the city during Trump's defeat four years ago . Later, difficult scenes took place outside the courthouse as protesters clashed.

The Biden campaign, which until this week had largely been reluctant to comment on the trial, issued a statement after the verdict, saying it demonstrated that no one was above the law.

Donald Trump always mistakenly believed he would never face consequences if he broke the law for his own personal gain, the campaign said. But today's verdict does not change the fact that the American people are facing a simple reality. There is still only one way to keep Donald Trump out of the Oval Office: through the ballot box.

A White House spokesperson issued a one-sentence comment: We respect the rule of law and have no additional comment.

Additional reporting by Lauren Fedor and Joshua Chaffin

