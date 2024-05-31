Jon Stewart speaks out on Labor blocking academic from standing in UK election | Jon Stewart





American satirist Jon Stewart has waded into the row over Britain's Labor Party blocking an academic from standing as a candidate in July's general election because of her social media activity. Faiza Shaheen was not endorsed as Labor candidate for Chingford and Woodford Green in north London after liking a series of posts on from the Daily Show, hosted by Stewart. After being alerted to the story by journalist Mehdi Hasan, Stewart posted on X to his 1.7 million followers: This is the stupidest thing the UK has done since Boris Johnson was elected , what is this ? This is the stupidest thing the UK has done since Boris Johnson was elected. https://t.co/n6Ekibi5is – Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) May 30, 2024 “}}” config=”{“renderingTarget”:”Web”,”darkModeAvailable”:false,”updateLogoAdPartnerSwitch”:true,”assetOrigin”:”https://assets.guim.co.uk/”}”/> Shaheen was not investigated by Labor because the post she liked featured the Daily Show clip, but because it contained a caption about the Israel lobby. She said she hadn't seen the caption. In the July 2014 episode of The Daily Show, Stewart, who is Jewish, presented a sketch about an Israeli ground offensive in Gaza before being chastised by four of the program's correspondents for questioning Israel's actions. Look, there are obviously many strong opinions on this issue, but simply mentioning Israel or in any way questioning the effectiveness or humanity of Israeli policies is not the same as being pro-Hamas, Stewart said, before being interrupted again, whereupon he dropped the topic and moved on to discussing Russia's seizure of Crimea. The account that posted the tweet Shaheen liked, which featured the clip, also included a comment attacking the Israel lobby that said: You can't easily ignore them, because they're not just random people, they're usually friends or people moving in. the same circles as you. These people are mobilized by professional organizations, but to a large extent it is organic. Shaheen, the left-wing academic who ran against former Conservative leader Iain Duncan Smith in the seat of Chingford and Woodford Green in the last national election in 2019, said she was in shock after failing to not been supported. She said she had been informed five-and-a-half hours in advance of a panel meeting with Labor's national executive on Tuesday to discuss her social media activity. My husband was at work and I interviewed three members of the National Executive of the Labor Party with a crying baby on my lap, no time to prepare and feeling terrible from mastitis, a- she declared in a press release. Shaheen was presented with a file of posts she had liked on X, some dating back to 2014. The most recent resulted in a complaint from the Jewish Labor Movement. The Labor Muslim Network said Shaheen's treatment was unacceptable. Last week, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced that the general election would take place on July 4. Political parties must nominate their candidates for elections before June 7.

