Jokowi flies to Riau, inaugurates Pekanbaru-Padang toll road







Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) left for Riau Province this morning. The Head of State will inaugurate the construction of toll roads and the Centralized Domestic Wastewater Management System (SPALDT). Jokowi was accompanied by National Food Agency Chief Arief Prasetyo Adi, Military Secretary to the President Major General TNI Rudy Saladin, Paspampres Commander Major General TNI Achiruddin, and Plt. Deputy for Protocol, Press and Media of the Presidential Secretariat Mr. Yusuf Permana. Via Silampari Airport in the town of Lubuklinggau, President Jokowi took off at around 07:45 WIB on the Indonesian Presidential Plane-1. After landing at Sultan Syarif Kasim II International Airport, Pekanbaru City, Riau Province, Jokowi and his entourage will go directly to XIII Koto Kampar Toll Gate, Kampar Regency. He is expected to inaugurate the Bangkinang-Pangkalan section of the Pekanbaru-Padang toll road, the Bangkinang-XIII Koto Kampar section, as well as the implementation of the presidential instruction on regional roads in Riau province. In the afternoon, Jokowi will inaugurate the Bambu Kuning Centralized Domestic Wastewater Management System (SPALDT) in Pekanbaru City. After that, the head of state will return to Sultan Syarif Kasim II International Airport and then take off for Dumai city. We know that until tomorrow Jokowi will be in Riau. He is expected to lead the ceremony at the height of the Pancasila birth commemoration to be held at the Rokan Block Field. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESUME CONTENT [Gambas:Video CNBC] Next article Jokowi Inaugurates Pamulang-Cinere-Raya Bogor Toll Road, IDR 4 T Investment (mg/mg)



