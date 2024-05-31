Will Trump go to jail after silent trial verdict?





Donald Trump's historic conviction by a New York jury on felony charges means his fate is now in the hands of the judge he has repeatedly called “corrupt” and “incompetent.”

Two experts told NBC News that Trump is unlikely to be imprisoned due to his age, lack of criminal record and other factors. An analysis of thousands of cases found that very few people accused of the same crime received prison time. But a third expert told NBC News he thinks it's “highly” likely that Trump will end up behind bars.

Trump was convicted of 34 counts of falsifying business records, a class E felony punishable by a fine, probation or prison time of up to four years per count. charge. During the trial, Judge Juan Merchan threatened to put Trump behind bars for violating his silence order, but it is unclear whether the former president will now face similar consequences. It is expected that any sentence will be imposed concurrently rather than consecutively.

Former federal prosecutor Chuck Rosenberg, an NBC News analyst, said Merchan was unlikely to sentence Trump, 77, to prison, given his age and status as a nonviolent first-time offender . “I would be very surprised if there was any jail time,” Rosenberg said. Of course, he spent a lot of time insulting the judge who has the power to incarcerate him.

The next step for Trump at this point is his sentencing, which is set for July 11. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg declined to comment Thursday on what type of sentence he is seeking, saying his office would comment in court papers in the coming weeks. .

Arthur Aidala, a former prosecutor in the Brooklyn District Attorney's Office and now a defense attorney, said the judge would likely use some of the time before sentencing to research similar cases to determine what the median sentence is.

“He wants to know before he sentences someone what the typical sentence is,” Aidala said, and he would consider other factors, like Trump's age and lack of criminal record, while also taking into account the absence of injuries caused by the crime. Aidala said he believed whatever punishment Merchan proposed would be “a no-jail-free measure.”

An analysis by Norm Eisen, who worked for House Democrats during Trump's first impeachment, found that about one in 10 people convicted of falsifying business records are imprisoned and those cases typically involved other crimes.

Ron Kuby, a veteran New York criminal lawyer, took a different view.

Judge Merchan is known for being a harsh judge when it comes to white-collar crimes committed by people who possess wealth, privilege and power, he said.

Kuby added that he believes “it is highly likely that Judge Merchan will sentence Trump to jail or prison time,” despite the logistical and practical complications of locking someone up under protection of the secret services.

Kuby said that was because the criminal scheme had been going on for more than a year and included a number of bad acts by Trump.

It's a whole course of action he was involved in, not just one bad decision, he said.

However, Trump probably need not worry about missing the Republican National Convention, where he is expected to accept the party's nomination, even if it takes place just days after his conviction. Kuby said he would most likely remain free while he appeals the conviction.

Trump's behavior during the trial, including flouting Merchan's silence order by making comments about witnesses and the jury, will likely not be a factor in the sentencing decision, Kuby said. It's also highly unlikely that comments that appeared aimed at circumventing the silence order from Republican officials who attended the trial as Trump's guests will figure into Merchan's reasoning, Kuby added.

“If the judge is smart, he won’t get involved,” Kuby said. “The best way for judges to avoid having their sentences overturned is to stick to the facts and circumstances of the crimes and conviction.”

Rosenberg said that despite Trump's frequent criticism of Merchan, whom he likened to a batter who yelled at the umpire before the first pitch, Merchan appeared to have conducted a clean and fair trial.

Rosenberg and Kuby agreed that Trump would appeal the verdict. Kuby said that could delay Trump's execution of Merchan's punishment for years, even if the appeal ultimately fails.

Its first appeal will go to the state Appellate Division, a mid-level appeals court, and it almost certainly won't decide the appeal until after the November election, Kuby said. If he loses, he could then appeal to the state's highest court, the Court of Appeals. A loss in this case would be followed by a petition to the U.S. Supreme Court to hear the case.

If all that fails, Kuby said, he could then try going to Federal Court to try to bring the case to the Supreme Court again.

The appeal process usually takes a long time. Kuby said he has a client who avoided prison time for six years, but there is another potential complicating factor in this case.

“If he becomes president of the United States, he cannot be incarcerated in a state prison” while in office, Kuby said, because that could prevent him from fulfilling his constitutional duties. If he loses his appeals, “by the time he leaves office, he will be ready to be incarcerated,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/trump-prison-hush-money-trial-verdict-rcna153963 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos