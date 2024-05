China's Xi Jinping calls for Middle East peace conference – World

World China's Xi Jinping calls for Middle East peace conference China has advocated for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict for decades.

Published on: Friday May 31, 2024 07:26:41 PKT

BEIJING (AFP) – Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday (May 30) called for a peace conference on the war between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas, as he addressed Arab leaders and diplomats at a forum in Beijing. China is hosting Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and several other Arab leaders this week for a forum during which discussions on the war in Gaza were expected. Addressing delegations on Thursday morning, Xi said China supported a “broad-based” peace conference to resolve the conflict. “The Middle East is a land with broad development prospects, but war still rages there,” Xi said. “The war must not last indefinitely. Justice must not be absent forever,” he added. Xi also said China “supports Palestine's full membership in the UN and supports a broader, authoritative and effective international peace conference.” China, which maintains good relations with Israel, has advocated for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict for decades. During his meeting with Sisi on Wednesday, Xi said he was “deeply saddened” by the “extremely serious” situation in Gaza, where the Hamas-run territory's health ministry says 36,171 people, mostly civilians, , were killed. “The priority task at present is an immediate ceasefire, in order to avoid a spread of the conflict, an impact on regional peace and stability, and (…) to avoid a more serious humanitarian crisis ” Xi said. He also said China was ready to work with Gaza and Israel's neighbor Egypt to “press for an early, comprehensive, just and lasting settlement of the Palestinian issue.” “GOLDEN OPPORTUNITY” In recent years, China has sought closer ties with Arab states. Last year, she brokered a détente between Saudi Arabia and its longtime foe Iran. China also hosted rival Palestinian groups Hamas and Fatah last month for “in-depth and frank talks on promoting intra-Palestinian reconciliation.” Analysts say China is seeking to leverage the war in Gaza to strengthen its position in the region, framing its efforts to end that conflict against perceived U.S. inaction. “Beijing considers the ongoing conflict as a golden opportunity to criticize the West's double standards on the international scene and to call for an alternative world order,” Camille Lons, responsible for mission to the European Council on Foreign Relations. “When we talk about the war in Gaza, it speaks… to a wider audience and frames the conflict around the opposition between the West and the global South,” she added. On Thursday, Xi praised his “deep sense of affinity” with the Arab world. UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was among a large number of regional leaders and diplomats attending this week's forum. Xi said China would seek to deepen cooperation with the region in the energy field. “China will further strengthen strategic cooperation with the Arab side in the field of oil and gas, and integrate supply security with market security,” he said. “China is ready to work with the Arab side in R&D of new energy technologies and equipment production,” he added.

