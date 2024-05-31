Western Kentucky schools receive homeless grant | News





PADUCAH, Ky. — Public school districts in Paducah and McCracken counties have received a grant of more than $600,000 to improve the education of homeless students. The McKinney Vento Homeless Assistance Act grant provides $610,437.51 to districts. The goal of this money is to increase the enrollment, attendance and achievement of homeless students in public schools. This grant is a lifeline for homeless students,” said Heather Anderson, Paducah Public Schools Homeless Student Coordinator. “It will enable our districts to provide students with the support they need to succeed in school and life by providing transportation assistance, tutoring programs and removing other non-academic barriers.” Funds for the grant come from the U.S. Department of Education. The Kentucky Department of Education, however, is responsible for awarding the grant. Schools form groups to show their dedication to improving the lives and experiences of homeless students and their families. Unfortunately, due to the recession, homelessness is at an unprecedented level. The McKinney-Vento grant is a vital resource for our homeless students,” said Brandy Dix, McCracken County Schools Homeless Student Coordinator. “It ensures they receive consistent education and support, helping them maintain a sense of normality and stability. Through this grant, we can provide the resources and opportunities needed for our students to thrive and reach their full potential, despite the challenges they face. The grant will begin in August and will continue to support the needs of these schools through the end of the 2026-2027 school year.

