



Xi Jinping calls for an independent Palestinian state, promises more aid to Gaza Chinese President Xi Jinping has reaffirmed his call for the creation of an independent Palestinian state and promised more humanitarian aid to Gaza. As reported by several media outlets, he made these statements on Thursday, May 30, during the opening of a summit with the leaders of Arab states in Beijing. Xi said at the China-Arab Cooperation Forum: “Since last October, the Palestinian-Israeli conflict has greatly intensified, plunging people into enormous suffering. The war should not continue indefinitely. » Meanwhile, Xi called for an international peace conference to resolve the war between Israel and Hamas and pledged 500 million yuan ($69 million) in humanitarian aid to Gaza. He also promised to donate $3 million to a United Nations agency helping refugees from the conflict. China and Arab states support the Palestinians in the ongoing conflict, where Israel faces growing international criticism after a strike in Rafah, in the Gaza Strip, that killed at least 45 people over the weekend. China has a history of supporting Palestinians and condemning Israeli settlements in the occupied territories. However, he did not criticize the Oct. 7 Hamas attack, which killed about 1,200 Israelis, even though the United States and other countries called it an act of terrorism. Despite this, China has growing economic ties with Israel. Additionally, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, speaking at the opening ceremony, praised China for supporting an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the establishment of a Palestinian state independent. Xi also called on Arab states to deepen cooperation in trade, clean energy, space exploration and healthcare. The summit, attended by the leaders of the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Tunisia, focused on China's expanding trade ties and security concerns related to the war between Israel and Hamas. Additionally, Xi and El-Sissi signed several cooperation agreements on Wednesday, strengthening ties in infrastructure, technology and food imports.

