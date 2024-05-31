Politics
The arrival of person number one, Mr. President JOKO WIDODO. Towards the town of Lubuk Linggau, Mura Tara and Musi Rawas.
The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Ir. was welcomed by the Acting Governor of South Sumatra, Agus Fatoni and elements of the South Sumatra Province, Forkopimda.
President JOKO WIDODO immediately went to Mura Tara Regency with his entourage. On the way to Mura Tara, the president once stopped to greet people on the side of the road.
By donating clothes after coming from Mura Tara. Mr. President JOKO WIDODO. Arrived at Mang Engking's house at 1:30 p.m. WIB When he arrived at Mang Engking's restaurant, Mr. President stopped for a moment to greet the people who had been waiting for Mr. President's arrival for a long time. There were one or two ladies asking. for selpi with Mr. President JOKO WIDODO afternoon Mr. President JOKO WIDODO. immediately went to Sabirin Hospital in Musi Rawas after completing the visit to Sabirin Hospital.
After leaving Sabirin Hospital. President JOKO WIDODO went directly to Bulok in Lubuk Linggau Town.
During his visit to Lubuklinggau town, Jokowi visited the Buloq town warehouse to distribute food aid from the government's rice reserves.
The President of the Republic of Indonesia was welcomed directly by the Acting Mayor of Lubuklinggau, H Trisko Defriyansa and his team. South Sumatra Acting Governor Agus Fatoni, Head of Lubuklinggau District Prosecutor's Office Riyadi Bayu Kristianto, Head of OPD in Lubuklinggau City Government and Subdistrict Head also were seen on site.
Joko Widodo confirmed and asked whether or not the aid of 10 kg of rice from January to May had been received by the community. He also said that the continuation of the 10 kg rice aid program would be financed from the APBN fiscal budget. announced in June.
According to him, the rice distributed was better than what he ate, where Buloq chef directly showed him the help rice, the rice distributed was premium rice and if you have any complaints please submit them .
There is someone who manages the rice affairs, namely Buloq. The main director of Buloq is Bayu Krisnamurthi who was present alongside him.
If there is a problem with the rice, report it, so I will reprimand the senior manager directly. “Regarding the increase in prices of products like chillies and shallots, which is managed by the National Food Agency headed by Arief Prasetyo Adi, who was also present with me,” the President said.
Then, for health issues, there is the Deputy Minister of Health, Prof. Dante Saksono Harbuwono also accompanied him. Among those present, two people were designated and asked questions about the contents of Pancasila, and if they could answer, they received bicycle prizes. Two residents of the town of Lubuklinggau received gifts of bicycles directly from the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo.
On the other hand, residents of Lubuklinggau town seemed enthusiastic to welcome President Joko Widodo (Jokowi).
Observing the terrain, residents were ready by standing on the side of the road holding Welcome Mr. Jokowi banners. In addition to banners, a number of billboards were also made to welcome the arrival of the number one in Indonesia.
After finishing helping disadvantaged people. Mr. President JOKO WIDODO. departure for Bukit Sulap market. It was truly extraordinary enthusiasm from the people of Lubuk Linggau Town to welcome the first person from Indonesia to come to Lubuk Linggau Town.
Mr. President JOKO WIDODO had the opportunity to chat with the sword at Bukit Sulap Market, known as Setelit Market.
Journalist Ishak Yuana
