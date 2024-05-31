Politics
What to watch for in the Essex general election
Matt Knight,BBC Political Journalist, Essex
Voters will head to the polls in Essex on July 4 in what may be the county's closest general election race in a generation.
Essex is a Conservative stronghold, with all 18 constituencies having Conservative MPs since 2015.
Labor have not had an MP anywhere in Essex since 2010, with Harlow, South Basildon and East Thurrock the latest to go blue.
But with high-profile visits to Southend and Thurrock in recent weeks by Sir Keir Starmer and his deputy Angela Rayner, it's clear the county is back in play.
Essex constituencies for 2024 and Conservative majorities
- Basildon and Billericay (20,412)
- Brain tree (26,673)
- Brentwood and Ongar (29,065)
- Pointe du Château (26 634)
- Chelmsford (17,621)
- Clacton (24,702)
- Colchester (9,423)
- Epping Forest (22,173)
- Harlow (14,063)
- Harwich and North Essex (20,182)
- Maldon (30,041)
- North West Essex, formerly Saffron Walden (27,594)
- Rayleigh and Wickford (31,000)
- Rochford and Southend East (12,286)
- South Basildon and East Thurrock (19,922)
- Southend West and Leigh (12,282)
- Thurrock (11,482)
- Witham (24,082)
Whatever happens at the polls this time, there will be new lawmakers in the county — five of them having announced they will not seek re-election.
John Baron, a Conservative MP since 2001, has decided he will no longer stand for Basildon and Billericay.
Sir James Duddridge of Rochford and Southend East and Will Quince of Colchester have also decided to stand down from Parliament.
Robert Halfon, the former MP for Harlow, also left, with Dame Eleanor Laing, former MP for Epping Forest and Deputy Speaker of the House of Commons, the last to leave.
This election will also see candidates from Reform UK, the former Brexit party, appear for the first time in all county seats, and they will aim to put pressure on the Tory incumbents in places like Clacton and Castle Point.
Green candidates in places like Witham and some interesting independents should make for an exciting election night in the county.
Places to watch
Labor took absolute control of Thurrock in the local elections this year, in a context of effective bankruptcy of the local unitary authority.
Sir Keir Starmer has chosen to reboot his party's priorities here and hopes Labor can repeat that feat in the general election.
Colchester was the last non-Conservative seat in Essex, with long-serving Liberal Democrat Sir Bob Russell losing in 2015.
The city council is led by the Lib Dems, but Labor has high hopes of winning the seat from the Conservatives.
The Conservatives held on Harlow in the local elections, which was seen as a big victory for the Conservatives on a difficult evening.
But Robert Halfon's decision to stand down as an MP will be seen as a blow to the local party, and Labor will be looking to do just that. take advantage of delays in a new hospital first championed by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
Southend has never had a Labor MP, but in just over a fortnight shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves and deputy leader Angela Rayner visited the town to support their presidential candidate. Rochford and Southend East.
While the Conservatives have yet to announce Sir James Duddridge's successor and the The president of the local association resigns after claiming to have been the victim of bullying and homophobia, there is a risk of upheaval.
Chelmsford could also play a role as the Liberal Democrats hope to succeed in a city where they continue to lead the council, but they will have to cede a large Conservative majority.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/czqq1v52jv2o
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- PM Modi meditates at Vivekananda rock memorial. See photos, video
- What to watch for in the Essex general election
- 'How I Met Your Mother' and 'Rebel Moon' Actor Nick Pasqual Accused of Stabbing Hollywood Makeup Artist Allie Shehorn
- Ethnic fashion brand Libas raises Rs 150 crore from ICICI Venture
- Beavers announce four additions to the 2024-25 women's hockey recruiting class
- Tsunami sand helps scientists evaluate models of the Cascadia earthquake
- 'Scandalous!' 'Tears of joy.' Hollywood reacts to Trump's guilty verdict with rage and delight
- Amnesty International calls for the release of the Yemeni-Dutch citizen arbitrarily arrested in Saudi Arabia – JURIST
- A third person in the United States has bird flu. This time it's different
- Virginia Tech women's tennis pins five new additions
- Heidi Klum wore a lingerie-inspired dress to the 'AGT' premiere
- Most Actively Traded Companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange | National Affairs