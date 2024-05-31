What to watch for in the Essex general election

2 hours ago Matt Knight ,BBC Political Journalist, Essex

BBC The race is on for Essex's 18 constituencies

Voters will head to the polls in Essex on July 4 in what may be the county's closest general election race in a generation. Essex is a Conservative stronghold, with all 18 constituencies having Conservative MPs since 2015. Labor have not had an MP anywhere in Essex since 2010, with Harlow, South Basildon and East Thurrock the latest to go blue. But with high-profile visits to Southend and Thurrock in recent weeks by Sir Keir Starmer and his deputy Angela Rayner, it's clear the county is back in play.

Essex constituencies for 2024 and Conservative majorities

Basildon and Billericay (20,412)

Brain tree (26,673)

Brentwood and Ongar (29,065)

Pointe du Château (26 634)

Chelmsford (17,621)

Clacton (24,702)

Colchester (9,423)

Epping Forest (22,173)

Harlow (14,063)

Harwich and North Essex (20,182)

Maldon (30,041)

North West Essex, formerly Saffron Walden (27,594)

Rayleigh and Wickford (31,000)

Rochford and Southend East (12,286)

South Basildon and East Thurrock (19,922)

Southend West and Leigh (12,282)

Thurrock (11,482)

Witham (24,082)

Whatever happens at the polls this time, there will be new lawmakers in the county — five of them having announced they will not seek re-election. John Baron, a Conservative MP since 2001, has decided he will no longer stand for Basildon and Billericay. Sir James Duddridge of Rochford and Southend East and Will Quince of Colchester have also decided to stand down from Parliament. Robert Halfon, the former MP for Harlow, also left, with Dame Eleanor Laing, former MP for Epping Forest and Deputy Speaker of the House of Commons, the last to leave. This election will also see candidates from Reform UK, the former Brexit party, appear for the first time in all county seats, and they will aim to put pressure on the Tory incumbents in places like Clacton and Castle Point. Green candidates in places like Witham and some interesting independents should make for an exciting election night in the county.

Places to watch

Thurrock councilors celebrate local election victory

Labor took absolute control of Thurrock in the local elections this year, in a context of effective bankruptcy of the local unitary authority. Sir Keir Starmer has chosen to reboot his party's priorities here and hopes Labor can repeat that feat in the general election. Colchester was the last non-Conservative seat in Essex, with long-serving Liberal Democrat Sir Bob Russell losing in 2015. The city council is led by the Lib Dems, but Labor has high hopes of winning the seat from the Conservatives. The Conservatives held on Harlow in the local elections, which was seen as a big victory for the Conservatives on a difficult evening. But Robert Halfon's decision to stand down as an MP will be seen as a blow to the local party, and Labor will be looking to do just that. take advantage of delays in a new hospital first championed by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Places like Southend East could be close in this year's election

Southend has never had a Labor MP, but in just over a fortnight shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves and deputy leader Angela Rayner visited the town to support their presidential candidate. Rochford and Southend East. While the Conservatives have yet to announce Sir James Duddridge's successor and the The president of the local association resigns after claiming to have been the victim of bullying and homophobia, there is a risk of upheaval. Chelmsford could also play a role as the Liberal Democrats hope to succeed in a city where they continue to lead the council, but they will have to cede a large Conservative majority.