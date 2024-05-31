Former President Trump convicted in landmark New York criminal case





Former President Donald Trump sits in a Manhattan Criminal Court courtroom May 21 for his trial for allegedly hiding secret money payments. (Justin Lane/Pool/Getty Images)

NEW YORK Former President Donald Trump was convicted on 34 counts of falsifying business records to influence the outcome of the 2016 election, a historic verdict as Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, makes campaigning for the White House again.

This is the first time a former or sitting U.S. president has been convicted of criminal charges.

On Thursday, 12 New York jurors said they unanimously agreed that Trump falsified business records to conceal a secret $130,000 payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels to influence the 2016 elections.

The decision came after about a day and a half of deliberations.

Trump spoke to reporters outside the courtroom, calling it a “shameful, rigged trial” and said the “real verdict” would be on Election Day.

The jury heard from 22 witnesses during just over four weeks of testimony in Manhattan Criminal Court. Jurors also weighed other evidence, primarily documents like phone records, invoices and checks addressed to Michael Cohen, once a loyal Trump fixer, who paid Daniels to keep secret her story of an alleged affair with the 'former president.

The facts relating to the payments and invoices characterized as legal services were not in dispute. What prosecutors had to prove was that Trump had falsified the records in order to commit another crime in the case, violating New York's election law that makes it a crime for two or more people to conspire to promote or prevent the election of a person to a position. public charge by illegal means. Jurors were able to choose whether these illegal means violated federal campaign law, falsified tax returns or falsified other business records.

Trump's defense focused on Cohen's credibility and argued that influencing an election was not illegal.

The verdict came more than a year after a grand jury indicted Trump on March 30, 2023, marking the first time a former or sitting president faced criminal charges.

Republicans quickly rejected the indictment, calling it an abuse of power by Democratic prosecutor Alvin Bragg, who brought the charges. Trump has repeatedly denounced the affair, calling it election interference affecting his 2024 campaign.

What the jury heard

In August 2015, two months after Trump announced his candidacy for the 2016 presidential election, David Pecker, then publisher of the National Enquirer tabloid, met with Trump and Cohen at Trump Tower, according to Pecker and Cohen's testimony.

At that meeting, Pecker said, it was agreed that he would be the eyes and ears of the Trump campaign. His job was to seek out negative women's stories that he could take off the market, buying the rights but never publishing them.

The plan, as Pecker described it, was to suppress these stories while publishing negative stories about Trump's opponents. Some of those stories, Pecker said, were sent to Trump and Cohen for approval before publication.

Over the next year, Pecker said he took on that role. His testimony was corroborated by Keith Davidson, an attorney who represented both Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal. Around June 2016, McDougal considered going public with her story of a year-long affair with Trump. But Pecker bought the rights to this story, hoping to be reimbursed by Trump. This never happened.

In early October 2016, according to testimony from Hope Hicks, Trump's former communications aide, the campaign was shaken by the release of the Access Hollywood tape, in which Trump could be heard boasting, “When you're a star , they let you do it.” You can do anything. Grab 'em by the whore.

The next day, according to Pecker, Cohen and Davidson, Daniels threatened to go public with accusations that she had a sexual relationship with Trump in 2006 in a Lake Tahoe hotel suite during a celebrity golf tournament.

In her testimony, Daniels said there was a power imbalance when, after leaving the suite bathroom, she found Trump on the hotel bed in his underwear. That's when, Daniels said, they made love.

She testified that Trump had dangled a possible role on her TV show Celebrity Apprentice. This detail that the sex was not entirely desired led the defense to ask for a mistrial, which was denied. This also prompted Trump to delete this story. Prosecutors said Trump knew what happened in that hotel room and didn't want it made public. The adult film actors' testimony also included intimate details of his alleged sexual relationship, some of which Judge Merchan agreed with the defense were unnecessary.

As October drew to a close, Cohen testified that he frantically opened bank accounts and tried to find a way to pay the $130,000 to silence Daniels. But Trump, Cohen said, wanted to delay payment until after the election, with the idea that after that it wouldn't matter if Daniels got paid.

This point, that Trump was making this payment to influence the election by keeping women voters among us, was corroborated by a number of other witnesses. Hicks said Trump, while in the White House, told him it was better for the story to come out in 2018 rather than 2016.

Cohen ultimately wired the money himself to Daniels, with the understanding, he said, that he would be reimbursed by Trump. Cohen testified to a number of conversations with Trump, supported by phone recordings, including the day he made the payments. But the defense shook Cohen during cross-examination when it presented evidence that one of the calls that Cohen said was made through Trump's bodyguard, Keith Schiller, was instead with Schiller about threats from a 14-year-old prankster.

Yet the heart of the case rested on testimony about what happened after the election, when records were falsified, particularly the handwritten notes and documents of former Trump Organization controller Jeff McConney.

McConney authenticated a key record: the bank statement showing Cohens' wire transfer. That filing included handwritten notes from Cohen and Trump's former chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, describing the $130,000 payment that would be grossed up to cover Cohen's taxes. This sum, combined with another reimbursement and a bonus, for a total of $420,000, was paid over 12 months at a rate of $35,000 per month.

The payments would be described as following a legal mandate. (Weisselberg, who is serving prison time for perjury in Trump's civil fraud trial, did not testify.)

On the stand, Cohen described a reimbursement scheme that formed the basis of the 34 counts of falsified business records: 11 falsified invoices, 12 falsified accounting entries, and 11 checks falsely recording the reimbursement as a legal retainer. Nine of the checks were signed by Trump himself.

Cohen said he and Weisselberg met and discussed the deal with Trump shortly before he left for Washington, around January 17, 2020. Cohen said Trump approved the deal, saying at the end of the meeting that this was going to be one hell of a trip. of a walk in Washington. Cohen said he and Trump discussed the arrangement again in early February in the Oval Office. Photos and White House records corroborated that the two men met in the Oval Office at that time.

The defense presented only two witnesses, including Robert Costello, a lawyer who wanted to represent Cohen after the FBI searched Cohen's home and office in 2018. Costello had been put on the stand to refute Cohen's claim that Costello was pressuring Cohen to stay. The Assets Team. But Costello's emails showed that Trump was deciding which of Cohen's lawyers he wanted to pay, and that Costello was worried about making it look like we were following Cohen's instructions. [Rudy] Giuliani or the president, in reference to the former mayor of New York who was Trump's lawyer at the time.

How this conviction could affect the 2024 elections

This is likely the only one of four pending Trump criminal cases that will be heard before the 2024 election in November, since federal trials in Washington, D.C. and Florida, as well as a state case in Georgia, are at various stages of delay.

The move in New York is likely to have ripple effects as Trump campaigns as the presumptive Republican presidential nominee. So far, the 54 other criminal charges he faces have not deterred potential voters, and among some Republicans, the cases have bolstered support for him. However, a conviction may not please independent and influential voters.

The latest NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll, from May, showed that 17% of voters said they would be less likely to vote for Trump if he were convicted, while 15% said they would more likely to vote for him. And 67% of registered voters nationwide say it won't change their vote if Trump is convicted in his secret trial.

