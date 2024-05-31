Indonesian court ruling again makes controversial change to election rules – The Diplomat

Supreme Court of Indonesia yesterday ordered a service electoral rules aimed at slightly lowering the eligibility age of candidates in the country's gubernatorial elections, for the benefit of President Joko Jokowi Widodos' youngest son.

In their ruling, the judges said the minimum age of 30 applies when a regional official takes the oath of office rather than when he or she is nominated as a candidate in an election, according to the Tempo news site. reported. This very specific modification is an apparent attempt to allow Kaesang Pangarep, Jokowi's second son, to run in the upcoming Jakarta gubernatorial elections, which will take place on November 27 along with elections for hundreds of governors, deputy governors , district heads and municipal mayors. .

Kaesang will turn 30 in December, the month after the elections, but before the winning candidates' inauguration date.

The Supreme Court's decision closely resembles the October Constitutional Court ruling that allowed Jokowi's other son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, to run in the February vice presidential election alongside Prabowo Subianto . The move effectively waived the minimum age of 40 for any politician elected to power at lower levels, where the minimum age requirement is lower. (Gibran was elected mayor from the city of Solo, Central Java, in late 2020.) A week after the ruling, Prabowo named Gibran his running mate, and the two men won a decisive victory in the February 14 election. They will be sworn in in October.

The Constitutional Court's decision was widely condemned as an act of nepotism intended to facilitate Jokowi's creation of a family political dynasty, given that his brother-in-law Anwar Usman was the court's chief justice at the time. After an ethics investigation, Anwar was forced to resign as chief justice, while retaining his position on the court.

For some time there have been rumors that Kaesang would follow his brother in running for regional elections under the Prabowos Gerindra (Great Indonesian Movement) party. This week, according to Nusantara Notes Newslettera Gerindra politician caused a stir when he posted a fake election poster on Instagram representing Budisatrio Djiwandono, Prabowo's nephew, as a candidate for governor of Jakarta, with Kaesang as his vice-presidential candidate.

Kaesang has virtually no political experience; Before last September, when he was unexpectedly named head of the youth-focused Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI), he was better known to Indonesians as a YouTube personality and entrepreneur who ran a line of clothing and a restaurant chain.

If Kaesang teams up with Budisatrio in the Jakarta gubernatorial election, it would replicate and formalize the alliance that saw Jokowi support Prabowos' bid for president, rather than that of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) , the party under whose banner he ran in the elections in 2014 and 2019.

Like the Constitutional Court's October ruling, yesterday's decision raises difficult questions about the impartiality of the judiciary and Jokowis' ambitions to build a political dynasty that will ensure his continued influence after his departure from office in October.

The petition demanding the change was filed on May 27, just three days before yesterday's decision by the small Garuda party. According to a BenarNews report, party general secretary Yohanna Murtika denied that the petition was aimed at facilitating Kaesang's eligibility, adding that the suit was aimed at benefiting anyone aspiring to serve the nation and state. He said young people should not be limited by age.

However, the extremely capricious nature of the change, which will benefit only a handful of potential 29-year-olds, makes it difficult to argue that the change was motivated by broad concern about the inadequacy of the current rules.

Amid the renewed controversy, the building blocks of Jokowi's burgeoning dynasty are falling into place. The president's son-in-law, Bobby Nasution, currently mayor of Medan, is expected make an offer for an upgrade as governor of North Sumatra on November 27. He will also do so under the Prabowos Gerindra party, after leaving the PDI-P last year.

To illustrate the confused nature of the Indonesian political elite, its likely opponent from the PDI-P is reported as being Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, also known as Ahok, who was Jokowis' deputy during his tenure as Jakarta governor, later lost the 2017 Jakarta elections in dramatic fashion to Anies Baswedan, former minister of Education. Anies, in turn, came second to Prabowo in this year's presidential election.