Can Donald Trump still run for president? – NBC Bay Area





The verdict was delivered Thursday in the secret trial of former President Donald Trump. He was convicted on all 34 counts and now becomes the first president ever convicted of a crime.

Today, enormous questions arise for constitutional law specialists. Can Trump still run for president? Can he perform his duties? And if he is elected, will his prison sentence be postponed?

This is one of those historic moments. This is a first and we are just starting to think about all the consequences and what should we do in the future? said Rory Little, a professor at UC Law San Francisco.

A felony conviction could prevent Trump from buying guns, voting in many states and even joining the military. But as Little explained, the verdict won't stop Trump's run for president.

Legally, nothing prevents him from carrying out his duties. The constitution sets very minimal requirements. You just have to be over 35 and a natural-born citizen, he said.

Little adds that there are no rules preventing the presumptive Republican nominee from holding office again for two reasons: The first is that this situation has never happened before.

We are simply not prepared for it. It's an answer, he said. I think the other answer, and the deeper answer, the legal answer, is that this is a democracy and the theory of the constitution, the theory of democracy, is that the people choose who their president is. »

Some have asked whether the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution would prevent a candidacy. But a recent Supreme Court ruling determined that this amendment did not make Trump ineligible for election.

However, Little said that doesn't mean advocates and some states won't try to find a way around the ruling.

States do not have the power to regulate a federal election. If you extrapolate from that decision, you could say that nothing could stop him from getting on the November 2024 ballot. But like I said, I think lawyers are paid to be creative, paid to advance the law, he said.

A guilty verdict against a former president is now likely to set a precedent for who can or cannot run in all future elections.

Assuming the conviction is not overturned at some point, Little said people can expect to see Republican and Democratic lawmakers propose legislation to address possible convictions and consequences for future candidates.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcbayarea.com/news/local/can-donald-trump-still-run-for-president/3553046/

