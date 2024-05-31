Ground Zero in Varanasi: Unparalleled campaign efforts for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's record victory | Latest news India

If Prime Minister Narendra Modis Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi is the epicenter of the seventh phase of the 2024 general elections, the oldest city is also the microcosm of the country's well-oiled, highly efficient and formidable electoral fighting machine. BJP. Top BJP leaders, including EAM S. Jaishankar, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and party president JP Nadda, actively carried out an awareness campaign in Varanasi, ensuring that no voters is not left unattended.

While only a brain death would give opposition INDI alliance candidate Ajay Rai a fighting chance in Varanasi, it is the considerable efforts the BJP leadership is making in Poorvanchal, with Kashi in particular, that clearly shows that the party will come out on top in Varanasi. Uttar Pradesh and the 2024 elections.

I was in Varanasi for three days this week and saw that public affection for Prime Minister Modi has not only increased compared to my previous visits in 2014 and 2019, but that the BJP leader has become a icon in the ancient city.

From boatmen like Satyaprakash, plying tourists on the Ganga, to the owner of Pahalwan Lassi wala near Sankat Mochan temple to paanwala, rickshawwala in Gaudhulia and taxiwala in Lanka, PM Modi is something that can do no wrong nor for Varanasi nor for the country.

This is not to say that there are no takers for the INDI alliance, but the numbers are minimal in comparison to the masses supporting Modi. For someone who has been visiting the city for two decades, Varanasi has literally transformed before my eyes with the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, the NaMo ghat, the Babatpur-Kashi Airport Road and the Ring Road.

We no longer see hanging electric cables, spitting paan and trash everywhere despite the congestion that still characterizes the old city. The train stations are immaculate and the airport is a distant reminder of a run-down makeshift airport pre-2010.

Even as Prime Minister Modi is expected to achieve victory in Varanasi constituency after the June 1 elections, it is the stunning efforts put in by the BJP leaders that have left no reason for complacency across the Poorvanchal with Kashi in the center.

Consider this:

Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar was sent to Varanasi to meet just 61 families of the Tamil Sangh at Kedarghat so that no vote would go against Prime Minister Modi. He of course addressed the educators and students of Benaras as well as the intellectuals of the Benaras club to make them understand why India needs a strong Modi again.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal was in the city for two days to meet local traders, entrepreneurs and businessmen to ensure that none had any grievance against the Modi government . This apart, he would get up in the morning and speak to the public exercising in city parks and conveying a message of support to the BJP.

Party president JP Nadda has been holding rallies and road shows across Poorvanchal for the past four days, while making Varanasi the electoral war room.

Women and Child Development Minister and firebrand Smriti Irani was in action on Wednesday organizing election rallies and shows to gather full support of women in Varanasi.

Read: Number Theory: Constituency Outliers in Lok Sabha Elections

That the BJP has left nothing to chance is evident when Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and half of his cabinet shuttle between Varanasi and Gorakhpur. Former Mumbai Police Commissioner and ex-Baghpat MP Satyapal Singh has also been pushed to take part in the voter-harvesting strategy as he actively convinces his community to vote for Prime Minister Modi.

But the main conductor of the show, as in 2014 and 2019, is the Minister of the Interior, Amit Shah. The BJP strongman campaigned last week in Odisha, Punjab and West Bengal in the deadly heat of the day, then held meetings with top party leaders in Varanasi through the night. He then leaves Varanasi early in the morning, having slept for perhaps two hours maximum. Shah has organized a total of 188 public awareness programs, including rallies and road shows, covering 1.10 lakh km across the country since the Election Commission (EC) announced the poll schedule on March 16 . On the last day of the election campaign, Shah visited Kashi. Vishwanath Temple with his wife Sonal Shah.

Home Minister Amit Shah with his wife Sonal Shah at the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

While senior BJP leaders are leaving no stone unturned during the scorching heatwave hitting north India, party cadres are also excited and are taking to the streets to secure more votes for the BJP candidate in Varanasi. The rumor going around is that Prime Minister Modi is expected to break the world record for margin of victory this time when the results are released on June 4.

While many armchair strategists in Delhi are wondering whether the BJP will be able to secure a simple majority in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the party leadership is more than happy with the results to come with the return of the Prime Minister Modi in power for the third time.

Although no BJP leader will comment on the expected outcome, everyone within the party is convinced that the number of seats will be higher, much higher, than the last figure of 303 in 2019. A much talked about number is that the BJP will get 335 seats plus/minus five with 70 seats out of 80 in UP. The party leadership believes the loss of seats due to opposition to power in the West will be more than offset by strong numbers in the East, as the BJP expects to attack the vote bank in West Bengal , in Odisha and Telangana. The party is confident that it will open accounts in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh, giving the BJP its presence across the country for the first time.

Even as reports circulate in Lutyens Delhi that the BJP will lose numbers in Delhi, Rajasthan and Maharashtra, the party leaders only smile at the idea and say that June 4 will prove the naysayers wrong and are not not in tune with the public.

Despite the farmers' movement orchestrated by elements of the INDI alliance, particularly the Congress and another ruling party in the state, the BJP hopes to do well in Punjab as the Hindu minority vote consolidates for the first time in his favour. The fact is that the ruling party in the state is very worried about the state's results for 2024, as the BJP is contesting alone in Punjab without relying on Akali Dal after several decades. The BJP is currently contesting in Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Faridkot, Ferozepur, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Patiala and possibly Amritsar. It is quite obvious that the BJP could add a few seats in Punjab and still retain Chandigarh.

Indians are the largest users of Facebook, Instagram and YouTube in the world. Mining the metadata of these social media sites indicates the heightened sense of national pride and trust Indians have in Prime Minister Modi. The cohesion this grants is essential to nation building and Modis dreams of Viksit Bharat.

The 2024 elections depend on whether you vote for Prime Minister Modi or not. There is no room for opposition.