Donald Trump convicted in hush money case – becoming first ex-president to be criminally convicted | US News





Donald Trump became the first former US president to be criminally convicted.

In a landmark decision, a New York jury found him guilty of falsifying business records to commit election fraud.

He was found guilty of all 34 charges he faced. Unanimity was required for any verdict.

Follow live: Trump found guilty on all counts

The former president is scheduled to be sentenced on July 11, days before the start of the Republican National Convention on July 15, during which Trump is expected to be officially inaugurated president.

The verdicts plunge the country into uncharted territory ahead of the Nov. 5 election, as opinion polls show Trump and Joe Biden in a tight race for the White House.

Trump faces a maximum sentence of four years in prison, although others convicted of the same crime often receive shorter sentences, fines or probation.

Read more: Can Trump still run for president? Seven things that helped doom him

Image: Trump shakes his fist in front of Trump Tower after the verdicts. Photo: Reuters

Speaking outside court, Trump said his conviction was a “disgrace” and that he was “a very innocent man.”

He said the trial was “rigged” and the judge was “conflicted” and “should never have been allowed to try this case.”

“This is far from over,” Trump added.

After his conviction, he traveled in a convoy of black Jeeps to dinner in New York.

Trump verdicts could be largest ever by US jury

Given the personnel, these verdicts could be the largest ever returned by a U.S. jury.

The guilty verdicts give Donald Trump a new criminal image that has implications far beyond the man himself.

Now that the jury has had its say, it's up to the public to consider the larger question: how one man's conviction shapes his presidential campaign.

Learn more here.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Joe Biden said in a statement: “No one is above the law.”

“Donald Trump always mistakenly believed that he would never face consequences if he broke the law for his own personal gain,” said Michael Tyler, communications director for the Biden-Harris campaign.

“The threat Trump poses to our democracy has never been greater. He is waging an increasingly disjointed campaign of vengeance and retribution, pledging to be a dictator 'from day one' and calling for that that he be 'repealed' from our Constitution so that he can regain and retain power,” he added.

“A second Trump term means chaos, destroying Americans’ freedoms and fomenting political violence – and the American people will reject him in November.”

Image: Trump was found guilty of all 34 charges against him

Alvin Bragg, the New York prosecutor who filed the case against Trump, said at a news conference after the verdicts that his team “followed the facts and the law without fear or favor.”

He thanked the New York Police Department, court staff and the jury, saying the latter was “careful and attentive.”

“I feel a deep gratitude to work alongside them to be a part of this system,” he said.

“Although this defendant is unlike any other in American history, we arrived at this trial and ultimately today at this verdict in the same manner as in every other case,” Mr. Bragg added.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

1:39 Trump calls guilty verdicts a 'disgrace'

Meanwhile, Michael Cohen, a former Trump adviser and key witness in the trial, said: “Today is an important day for accountability and the rule of law.

“Even though this has been a difficult journey for me and my family, the truth still matters.”

He also posted on X to celebrate the verdicts.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

3:42 How the hush money trial unfolded

The case against Trump

Trump was at the center of a scheme to conceal “hush money” payments to buy a porn star's silence in the days leading up to the 2016 election.

When Stormy Daniels' revelations of a sexual affair with Trump threatened to disrupt his presidential campaign, he ordered his lawyer to pay him $130,000 (£102,000) to silence her.

The payment buried the story and Trump was subsequently elected the 45th President of the United States.

Trump watched jurors dispassionately as they were questioned to confirm the guilty verdict. They had deliberated for nine and a half hours.

Judge Juan Merchan thanked the jurors for their service, saying: “No one can force you to do something you don't want to do. The choice is yours.” Jurors are now free to express their views on the trial.

Supporters and protesters gathered outside and could be heard in the 15th floor hallway of the courthouse, where the case had been heard.

Image: Anti-Trump protesters hold signs outside the court. Photo: Reuters Image: Trump supporters in court. Photo: Reuters Image: Photo: Reuters

The five-week trial in Manhattan Criminal Court revealed that the context of the crime was a scandal in the Trump campaign a month before the 2016 election.

A videotape of the television show Access Hollywood was made public, in which Trump was filmed on microphone speaking in lewd terms about groping women (“When you're a star, they let you do it, catch- them by the p***y You can do anything.”)

The trial showed that this was a “crisis” within the Trump team and that the campaign was soon facing another.

Ms. Daniels, an adult film actress, claimed to have had a sexual relationship with Trump in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, in 2006.

Ten years later, when he was running for office, she told his story.

The details, as heard at that trial, were that she met Trump at a golf tournament and that he invited her to dinner.

Image: Stormy Daniels in Manhattan in 2018. Photo: AP

She arrived at his hotel suite to find him dressed in satin pajamas, until she asked him to change.

At one point he produced a magazine and she told the court she spanked him “right on the bottom”.

She later came out of the bathroom to find him lying on the bed, wearing a T-shirt and boxers, and they ended up having sex.

Trump denies the affair took place.

“Catch and Kill”

His plan to sell his story was communicated to Trump by David Pecker, a former publisher of the National Enquirer magazine.

He was a friend of Trump and on his behalf operated a “catch and kill” system to detect negative stories and kill them before they could be published.

He previously paid $150,000 (£117,000) to silence Karen McDougal, a Playboy model who recounts a 10-month affair with Trump.

Image: David Pecker vowed to stop publishing negative stories about Trump. Photo: Reuters

Trump also denies that this affair ever happened.

Mr Pecker told the court he attended a meeting at Trump Tower, New York, in August 2015 with Trump and Michael Cohen, Trump's lawyer and fixer.

At the meeting, Mr. Pecker told Trump that he would be his “eyes and ears.”

Follow Sky News on WhatsApp

Keep up to date with all the latest news from the UK and around the world by following Sky News

Tap here

Michael Cohen testified that, after learning that Ms. Daniels was planning to sell her story, Trump told him: “It’s a disaster, a complete disaster.” Women will hate me.

“It's really a disaster. Women are going to hate me. Guys, they think it's cool. But it's going to be a disaster for the campaign.”

Image: Michael Cohen said he paid hush money under Trump's leadership. Photo: Reuters

Subsequently, Cohen paid Ms Daniels $130,000 (£102,000) to buy and bury the story.

Critically, he testified that he did so at Trump's direction, placing the former president at the heart of the conspiracy.

Paying money for silence is not illegal: the crime is how Trump repaid his “Mr Fix-It” and why the money was paid.

After Trump was elected president, he reimbursed Cohen $420,000 (£329,000), which represented the $130,000 (£102,000) and other payments and bonuses, “grossed up” to account for the 'tax payable.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

0:56 What's next for Donald Trump?

The reimbursement was made in the form of checks, which were recorded as legal expenses.

That was the crime – the falsification of business records, compounded by reason – the attempt to hide from voters a negative story that could have hurt Trump's electoral chances.

According to the prosecution, it was a “planned, coordinated, and long-term conspiracy to influence the 2016 election.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/donald-trump-found-guilty-in-hush-money-case-becoming-first-ex-president-to-be-criminally-convicted-13144347 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos