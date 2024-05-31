Conservative campaign focuses on Welsh Labor government





17 minutes ago Adrien Browne ,Marc Palmer Reuters David TC Davies, Rishi Sunak, Alun Cairns and Andrew RT Davies during a campaign visit to a South Wales brewery The performance of the Welsh Labor government shows the party cannot be trusted to lead the UK, the Conservatives have warned. Welsh Conservative Senedd leader Andrew RT Davies said record NHS waiting lists, high business rates and the war on motorists in Wales were a stark warning. The Conservatives will launch their Welsh general election campaign in Monmouthshire on Friday. Speaking ahead of the event, Welsh Secretary David TC Davies said only his party had a bold plan to secure Wales' future. Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer has already held up the Labour-led Welsh government as a model for a future UK government led by him. At the last general election, in 2019, the Conservatives won five seats from Labor in north Wales and Bridgend in the south, when Boris Johnson's 'Get Brexit Done' campaign opposed Sir Keir, Jeremy Corbyn. This time, while Labor enjoys a large and established lead in the polls, the Conservatives are clearly on the defensive. But they believe that the record of Welsh Labor ministers constitutes a powerful electoral weapon. Andrew RT Davies said: “Labour’s record of 25 years in charge of Wales is a stark warning to the rest of the UK about what a Labor government at Westminster would mean for them. Keir Starmer says Wales is his 'model' for what a UK Labor government would look like, and that thanks to Labor Wales has record NHS waiting lists, participation rates Britain's highest, a damaging ideological war on motorists and proposals that risk 5,500 agricultural jobs. The Welsh Conservatives have been very critical of the Default speed limit of 20 mph introduced to built-up areas and the higher bar set for new road projects to be approved by Welsh ministers. In April, the amount of professional rate relief went from 75% to 40% for retail and hospitality businesses in Wales, while similar businesses in England continue to benefit from 75% relief. The Welsh Government is delay an overhaul of agricultural subsidies in Wales until 2026, following widespread protests. “The best start in life” Welsh Secretary David TC Davies struck a more positive tone, arguing that the Conservatives would “move Wales forward by delivering faster train travel in North Wales”, referring to plans announced in 2023 to electrify the North Wales main line. He said Wales' energy security would be improved by the news that Wylfa, on Anglesey, has been chosen as favorite site for a large-scale nuclear power plant, the news broke on the day Rishi Sunak called the general election. Young people, the Conservative minister said, will benefit from the “best start in life”, thanks to the plan launched by the party this weekend to encourage 18-year-olds to take part in some form of activity. National service. He added that there are far too many young people currently attending college and not benefiting from it. He said people were getting degrees that didn't even allow them to pay back their tuition and it was time to “call it out.” According to him, more young people are undertaking apprenticeships in companies: this is the way to go. If the Conservatives win the next UK election, they have promised to cut some university courses in England to fund 100,000 apprenticeships, saying some of them are a scam and offer poor job prospects. The Welsh Labor Government decides university policy in Wales. The candidates in Monmouthshire are: Conservative – David TC Davies

Work – Catherine Fookes

Liberal Democrats – William Powell

Reform – Tim Miles

Plaid Cymru – Ioan Bellin

