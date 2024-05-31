Regional Hospital Electrical Infrastructure Inadequate, President Phones PLN General Director





MUCHLIS JR – PRESS OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENTIAL SECRETARIAT President Joko Widodo visited the Rupit Regional General Hospital in North Musi Rawas Regency, South Sumatra, Thursday (30/5/2024). During the visit, President Jokowi called the President Director of the National Electricity Company after finding insufficient electrical infrastructure at the hospital. JAKARTA, KOMPAS In one day, President Joko Widodo visited two regional general hospitals or RSUDs in South Sumatra. At the Rupit Regional Hospital in the northern Musi Rawas regency, the president highlighted inadequate power infrastructure that could hamper health services. The president immediately followed up by calling the main director of the National Electricity Company (PLN), Darmawan Prasodjo, to repair the electricity network. “The only problem here is the lack of electricity from PLN, so I immediately called the general manager of PLN to resolve it as quickly as possible,” President Jokowi said in a press release, Thursday (30 /5/2024).

During his visit to the Rupit regional public hospital, the President checked the adequacy of the hospital's human resources and medical equipment. The President expressed satisfaction with the availability of specialist doctors and medical equipment at the hospital. “I am happy to visit North Musi Rawas Regional Public Hospital because of its comprehensive and quality human, medical and specialist resources,” he said. President Jokowi also said that medical equipment from the Ministry of Health had entered the RSUD, such as surgical equipment and CT scans. However, the Head of State also highlighted an important problem facing this hospital, namely the insufficient electricity supply. I was happy to go to North Musi Rawas Regional Hospital because the human resources, doctors and specialists were good and comprehensive. MUCHLIS JR – PRESS OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENTIAL SECRETARIAT President Joko Widodo visited the Rupit Regional General Hospital in North Musi Rawas Regency, South Sumatra, Thursday, May 30, 2024. During the visit, President Jokowi checked the adequacy of human resources and medical equipment in hospital. Improved electrical infrastructure The President pointed out that the electricity problem is not only of hospitals but also affects the entire North Musi Rawas district. Improved electrical infrastructure is expected to be implemented soon given the importance of electricity in supporting the operation of health facilities and community services. Also read: Infrastructure as the foundation and investment of civilization The review is part of the government's efforts to ensure that Indonesia's health facilities have adequate infrastructural support, especially in more remote areas. On the same day, President Jokowi also visited RSUD Dr. Sobirin Hospital in Musi Rawas Regency. The President met and interacted with patients and visitors of the hospital. A resident of Lubuklinggau town, Sinta, believes that Dr. Sobirin Regional Hospital provided good service during her treatment. Sinta also emphasizes that the hospital staff is friendly, the waiting room is comfortable and the doctors are competent. Another patient, Nursia, from Musi Rawas Regency, who is being treated for chest pain, expressed satisfaction with the service received. “The ID card can already be used for treatment. Everything is free,” she said. PRESIDENTIAL SECRETARIAT PRESS OFFICE/MUCHLIS JR President Joko Widodo made a press statement after inspecting Pasar Lawang Agung in North Musi Rawas Regency as part of his visit to South Sumatra Province on Thursday, May 30, 2024. The popular economy During his visit to Lawang Agung Market in North Musi Rawas Regency, the President emphasized that this working visit to South Sumatra aims to highlight local infrastructure, including hospitals and markets. The President referred to the previous visit to Rupit Hospital, indicating that infrastructure inspections are part of the agenda. “The hospital issue was discussed earlier. If I come here, there must be a reason. The Ministry of Public Works will investigate later,” he added in response to a question about the attention from the central government to the state of the local market. Infrastructure inspection is part of the agenda. In Pasar Lawang Agung, the President ensured price stability of basic commodities in the local market. “The prices are good. I saw that the price of red chili is Rp 55,000, green chili and red chili are Rp 50,000, garlic and red onion are Rp 40,000 and Rp 45,000 respectively. The prices are good,” declared the President. During the inspection, the President purchased sweet potato chips which are a micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) product. This inspection reaffirms the President's commitment to directly monitor economic and infrastructural conditions in several regions of Indonesia, particularly in traditional markets that serve as a barometer of the popular economy. RUSMAN – PRESS OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENTIAL SECRETARIAT Ms. Iriana Joko Widodo, accompanied by members of Solidarity Action Organization Cabinet Maju Indonesia (OASE KIM), collected pearls during her visit to the Balai Perikanan Budidaya Laut Lombok, Directorate General of Aquaculture of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries, West Lombok Regency, West Nusa Tenggara, Thursday May 30, 2024. The First Lady collects pearls Regarding the population economy, Ms. Iriana Jokowi and a number of members of the Solidarity Action Organization for the Advanced Cabinet of Indonesia (OASE KIM) also paid a working visit to West Nusa Tenggara Province (NTB) Thursday May 30, 2024. ). At the Lombok Marine Fisheries and Aquaculture Center (BPBLL), Ms. Iriana witnessed a harvest of sea pearls. A lively atmosphere prevailed as OASE KIM members, guided by experts, attempted to harvest several pearls from well-cultured oysters. Upon their arrival there, Ms. Iriana and her entourage received explanations on pearl cultivation from the head of the Wawan agency Cahyono Ashuri. Then, Ms. Iriana and her entourage headed to the area where sea pearls are harvested. The atmosphere was full of enthusiasm as OASE KIM members, guided by experts, attempted to harvest some pearls from well-cultured oysters. Also read: The First Lady calls for an end to food waste, the Minister of the Interior calls for people not to take excess food to parties After the harvesting activity, Ms. Iriana and her entourage then went to the stand of SMEs (Small and Medium Enterprises) and Dharma Wanita Persatuan products of the Ministry of Marine and Fisheries. There, Ms. Iriana saw various products resulting from the creativity of the local community, ranging from processed seafood to handicrafts made from marine resources. On this occasion, Ms. Iriana was enthusiastic about discussing with UMKM stakeholders, providing them with encouragement and motivation to continue working and making the most of Indonesia's marine potential. The activity carried out by Ms. Iriana and the members of OASE KIM also strengthens the synergy between government, society and economic actors to advance the local economy.

