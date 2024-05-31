First photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi meditating at Kanniyakumari's Vivekananda rock memorial | Watch | Latest news India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded the Bharatiya Janata Party's election campaign on May 30 and is currently on a two-day visit to Tamil Nadu. Prime Minister Modi began his meditation break at Kanniyakumari, Vivekananda Rock Memorial on Thursday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs 'Surya Puja' at Vivekananda Rock Memorial, Kanniyakumari (PTI)(PTI) Prime Minister Modi started meditating at the Dhyan Mandapam, where philosopher Swami Vivekananda once meditated. The Prime Minister will leave Tamil Nadu on June 1, the same day as the seventh and final phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT app. Download now! Download now! Photos of Prime Minister Modi's meditation break at Vivekananda Rock went viral on social media soon after they were posted. Before reaching the memorial, the Prime Minister offered prayers at Bhagavathy Amman Temple in Kanyakumari. The Vivekananda Rock Memorial is located off the coast of Kanniyakumari, considered the southern tip of India. The rocky islet is accessible by a short ferry ride. Additionally, it is the place where the eastern and western coasts of India meet. It is also the meeting point of the Indian Ocean, the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea. PM Modi sends a signal of national unity by visiting Kanyakumari. Hindu mythology states that Goddess Parvati also meditated on one foot at the same place while waiting for Lord Shiva. PM Modi meditates at Vivekananda rock memorial PM Modi meditates at Vivekananda rock memorial PM Modi meditates at Vivekananda rock memorial Prime Minister Modi concluded his campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on May 30 in Hoshiarpur, Punjab, which is expected to go to polls in the final phase of elections on June 1. The Prime Minister's constituency – Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh – will also go to polls in the final phase of its election. The rival Indian National Congress (INC) party has fielded party chief Ajay Rai from Varanasi seat against Prime Minister Modi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was his party's chief campaigner, held around 206 election campaign events, including rallies and roadshows, in 75 days. He has also conducted around 80 interviews with different news and media platforms. This is not the first time that Prime Minister Modi has taken a spiritual break after the election campaign. In 2019, he visited Kedarnath and in 2014, he visited Shivaji's Pratapgarh. (With contributions from ANI)

