Biden campaign warns: 'convicted criminal or not,' Trump could still be president





Washington — The Biden campaign has warned that former President Donald Trump's conviction in a “financial silence” case does not legally prevent him from winning another term in the White House.

“There is still only one way to keep Donald Trump out of the Oval Office: through the ballot box. Convicted criminal or not, Trump will be the Republican candidate for president,” the director of the campaign communications, Michael Tyler, in a statement.

Trump became the first former US president to be convicted of a crime when a New York jury found he violated the law by falsifying business records to conceal a $130,000 payment to the movie star for adults Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election. He was convicted on all 34 counts.

The Biden campaign said the verdict shows that “no one is above the law,” but it also “does not change the fact that the American people are faced with a simple reality.”

“The threat Trump poses to our democracy has never been greater. He is waging an increasingly disjointed campaign of vengeance and retribution, pledging to be a dictator 'from day one' and calling for that that he be 'repealed' from our Constitution so that he can regain and retain power,” the statement said. “A second Trump term means chaos, destroying Americans’ freedoms and fomenting political violence – and the American people will reject him in November.”

The Biden campaign is raising money through this message, telling supporters that Trump's conviction could be a boon for the former president.

“Donald Trump supporters are excited and likely setting fundraising records for his campaign,” a text message to his supporters read. “This is money he will use to try to return to the White House and carry out his threats of vengeance and retaliation against his political opponents. So while the MAGA right comes to Trump's aid, Joe Biden – and those who care about democracy – need you.”

President Biden has not yet commented on the verdict.

“We respect the rule of law and have no additional comment,” Ian Sams, a spokesman for the White House Office of Counsel, said in a statement.

Bo Erickson contributed reporting.

More from Caitlin Yilek

Caitlin Yilek is a politics reporter at CBSNews.com, based in Washington, DC. She previously worked for the Washington Examiner and The Hill, and was a member of the National Press Foundation's 2022 Paul Miller Washington Reporting Fellowship.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/biden-campaign-trump-trial-verdict/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos