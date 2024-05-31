Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin Jointly Attend and Speak at the Opening Ceremony of the China-Russia Cultural Years and Special Concert Celebrating the 75th Anniversary of China-Russia Diplomatic Relations_Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the United States from America





On the afternoon of May 16, 2024, President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin jointly attended and spoke at the opening ceremony of the China-Russia Cultural Years and a special concert celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Sino-Russian diplomatic relations at the National Center for the Performing Arts in Beijing. Amid enthusiastic applause, Xi Jinping and Putin entered the hall together. Xi Jinping first gave a speech. Noting that this year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral relations, Xi Jinping said the history of China-Russia relations over the past three-quarters of a century shows that the consolidation and development of lasting friendship of good neighborliness, comprehensive strategic coordination and mutually beneficial cooperation serves the fundamental interests of the two countries and two peoples, conforms to the expectations of the international community and the trend of the times, and is of irreplaceable importance. Organizing thematic years in each other's countries has become a beautiful tradition of relations between peoples and cultural relations. Exchanges between China and Russia are a feature and highlight of bilateral relations during their development, which has been widely applauded by the two peoples. Xi Jinping said that last year he and President Putin agreed to make 2024 and 2025 the China-Russia Years of Culture, and the two sides officially launched this cultural event today. The two countries will hold a series of colorful cultural exchange programs to further release the potential of bilateral cultural cooperation and jointly open a new future for China-Russia cultural exchanges. Xi Jinping expressed the belief that this will inject new impetus into the two countries' efforts to advance China's history. -Russian friendship from generation to generation and promote mutual understanding and friendship between the two peoples. Xi Jinping stressed that Chinese and Russian folk music are beautiful flowers in the garden of world civilizations, and tonight's music festival will become a splendid chapter in cultural exchanges and mutual learning between China and Russia. the years of Sino-Russian culture are an opportunity, and the celebration of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations is a new starting point for working together to enrich the Sino-Russian comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for the new era and usher in a bright future for China. bilateral friendship. Putin said in his speech that he fully shared President Xi Jinping's positive assessment of Russian-Chinese relations. The people of Russia and China are as close as brothers. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. The Russian people sincerely admire the great achievements made by the Chinese people under the leadership of the Communist Party of China. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations 75 years ago, Russian-Chinese relations have accumulated valuable experience and today stand at their best level in history. Built on the basis of mutual respect, equality and mutual trust, Russian-Chinese relations have contributed to the development of their respective countries, benefited both peoples and set a good example for international relations. of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries has great symbolic importance. Russia is ready to deepen people-to-people and cultural exchanges with China to strengthen mutual understanding and promote continuous improvement of bilateral cooperation. The two heads of state jointly witnessed wonderful cultural and artistic performances presented by Chinese and Russian artists. About 1,000 friends from various sectors in China and Russia attended the event. Cai Qi, Wang Yi and Shen Yiqin, among others, were present.

