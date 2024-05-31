Why are the TMC and Congress opposing media coverage of PM Modi's meditation at Kanyakumari? First position





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin a spiritual journey today after holding his very last rally for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections before the final phase of polling begins on June 1. Prime Minister Modi will visit Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari on Thursday after holding a rally in Punjab's Hoshirapur. Here, the Prime Minister will pay his respects at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial from May 30 to June 1 to mark the culmination of the BJP's election campaign. However, Prime Minister Modi's plans have irked the opposition who do not want his meditation to be televised as it would be a violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections also, Prime Minister Modi visited Kedarnath in Uttarakhand for a similar exercise just before the election results were announced. Here he undertook a 15-hour solitary meditation. TMC will file a complaint with the European Commission West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said the Trinamool Congress will file a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) over PM Modi's meditation at Kanyakumari. “We will file a complaint. He can meditate, but it cannot be telecast on television, Mamata said, asserting that televising it would amount to violation of the MCC. Should anyone get cameras to meditate? asked the chief minister, saying the practice is Modi's way of respecting the 48-hour silence period before the final phase of elections. Congress opposes this decision Similarly, the Congress on Wednesday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was trying to “circumvent” the silence period restrictions with his 48-hour meditation trip to Kanyakumari from May 30 and urged the Election Commission to s ensure that it is not disseminated by the media as it violates the model code of conduct. A delegation comprising Congress leaders Randeep Surjewala, Abhishek Singhvi and Syed Naseer Hussain met the Election Commission and handed over a memorandum in this regard along with 27 other complaints regarding alleged violations of the model code by the BJP over the past few days . Other opposition parties follow suit Other opposition parties, including Tamil Nadu's DMK and the Samajwadi Party, joined the TMC and Congress in opposing the televising of Prime Minister Modi's Kanyakumari meditation plan. The Dravida Munnetra Kazgham (DMK) has criticized the practice saying it is a “drama staged for political gains”. DMK South Kanyakumari District Defenders Wing convener M Joseph Raj even submitted a petition to the city returning officer urging him to deny permission for the event. SP's Dimple Yadav, meanwhile, said that for meditating one does not need to go to Kanyakumari to meditate as it can be done at home as well. What does the MCC say? The ECI model code of conduct states: “Public meetings cannot be held after 10 p.m. and before 6 a.m. In addition, candidates may not hold public meetings or processions during the 48-hour period ending at the time fixed for the close of voting.

