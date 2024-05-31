Donald Trump's jury returns a guilty verdict: what's next?





Donald Trump made history Thursday, becoming the first former president and first major party candidate to be convicted of crimes.

But beyond that unique distinction, a Manhattan jury's decision to convict him of 34 counts of falsifying business records, all related to $130,000 in secret payments he authorized in 2016 to the Porn star Stormy Daniels raises a number of important questions about Trump's unprecedented entitlement. situation and the impact it will have on his presidential campaign.

READ MORE: Donald Trump Convicted on All Counts in Secret Trial; becomes first former president convicted of crimes

Is Trump going to jail?

Trump has been free on bail throughout the trial and will remain so at least until his sentencing on July 11, four days before the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, where he is expected to accept his party's presidential nomination.

While it's possible Trump could be sent to prison — each count he was convicted of Thursday carries a maximum sentence of four years — legal experts say it's unlikely the judge Juan Merchan sentences former president to prison.

In weighing this decision, the judge must consider several factors, including Trump's age, 77, and his lack of prior convictions, not to mention the logistical and security complications of potentially imprisoning a former leader. State (which benefits from life-long protection from the secret services). and a current presidential candidate.

Because each charge Trump was convicted of Thursday is classified as a Class E felony or the lowest felony under New York state law, probation is an option.

On the other hand, Trump has repeatedly attacked the court and Merchan as biased and corrupt in statements made before and throughout the trial, factors the judge could interpret as Trump's lack of respect for the law and which could lead to a more severe sentence.

But whatever sentence Merchan imposes, Trump will undoubtedly appeal his conviction and will most likely be allowed to remain free until that process is resolved.

Can Trump still run for president?

Yes. The U.S. Constitution does not prevent felons from running for or holding elected office.

In 1920, Socialist Party candidate Eugene V. Debs ran for president from prison after being convicted of sedition for speaking out against conscription during World War I. Although he won almost a million votes, that was less than 4 percent.

U.S. Representative Matthew Lyon remains the only federal officeholder to run for and win re-election after being imprisoned, a distinction the Vermont representative achieved in 1798 while serving time for sedition related to his criticism of President John Adams.

READ MORE: Verdict in Trump's secret trial could be delivered this week. Here's what each result could mean for the election.

When will the other Trump trials be due?

Trump still faces three other sets of voter fraud charges in Georgia and Washington, D.C., related to his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election and a case in Florida involving allegations that he mishandled classified documents.

But it seems unlikely at this point that any of them will be ready to stand trial before the November election.

None of the three have a trial date and all have been tied up for months by arguments over motions and appeals of pretrial rulings.

READ MORE: Trump Indictment: Charges Focus on Former Presidents' Efforts to Overturn Pennsylvania Election Results

Of the three, the Georgia case in which Trump is accused of conspiring with 18 others to overturn Georgia's 2020 election results may be the most ready for trial.

State prosecutors, led by Fulton County Prosecutor Fani Willis, proposed that jury selection begin Aug. 5 nearly three weeks after Trump is expected to accept his party's nomination at the Republican National Convention on July 18.

But it's an ambitious timeline, given that several key questions hang over the proceedings, including whether Willis will continue to oversee the case.

Earlier this month, the Georgia Court of Appeals said it would consider a request from Trump and his co-defendants to disqualify her because of a romantic relationship she had with the lead prosecutor she appointed for the case. Willis is also pursuing his own appeal in court over several charges against Trump that were dismissed earlier this year by the judge overseeing the case.

To complicate matters further, the U.S. Supreme Court is set to rule on a question that could further complicate Georgia's case: whether Trump, as a former president, enjoys broad immunity from criminal prosecution on all matters related to the election.

The issue grew out of Trump's election interference case in Washington and a series of federal charges announced by special counsel Jack Smith last summer and continues to delay any prospect of a trial in the case.

During oral arguments last month, the Supreme Court justices were skeptical of Trump's claims of absolute immunity, but gave no indication of how quickly they might rule. However, a decision is expected before the end of the courts' current term in June.

As for the Trump case in Florida, another set of federal charges brought by Smith involving the former presidents alleged mishandling of classified documents. The judge overseeing the proceedings announced earlier this month that she was postponing the trial indefinitely as she continued to sort through pretrial arguments and questions. classified evidence in the case.

Could Trump pardon himself if he wins in November?

No. Presidents can only grant pardons to those who have committed federal offenses. The charges for which he was convicted Thursday relate to crimes committed in New York State.

The same goes if a jury finds him guilty of state charges in his Georgia election interference case.

As for his two federal cases, the one in Washington over election fraud charges and the classified documents case in Florida, whether Trump could pardon himself if convicted remains a matter of debate.

Constitutionalists disagree on whether the president's pardon power extends to himself. And although the question was never tested, the U.S. Department of Justice issued a non-binding advisory opinion in 1974 seeking to answer it while juggling the fallout from President Richard Nixon's involvement in the Watergate scandal .

He concluded that a president cannot grant himself a pardon, emphasizing that granting him this power would violate the fundamental rule that no one can be judge in his own case.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.inquirer.com/news/nation-world/donald-trump-guilty-verdict-what-next-prison-election-20240530.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos