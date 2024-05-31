Xi Jinping expresses China's desire to work with Arab states to resolve sensitive issues





In a speech, President Xi Jinping expressed China's desire to work with Arab countries to resolve sensitive issues in a way that promotes fairness, justice, and long-term peace and stability. The president's remarks also highlighted China's attention to the Gaza crisis. State media cited President Xi Jinping's remarks at the China-Arab Cooperation Forum in Beijing that China wanted to strengthen relations with Arab states as a model for preserving global peace and stability. According to Xinhua, President Xi Jinping, speaking to heads of state of Bahrain, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Tunisia and foreign ministers of other Arab League countries, commented on the conflict in Gaza. Xi stressed that the war cannot continue indefinitely, affirming the need for justice and advocating a “two-state solution.” He stressed that mutual respect is vital for harmonious coexistence in a turbulent world, emphasizing that fairness and justice are fundamental for lasting security. Beijing has consistently advocated for a two-state solution to the Palestinian-Israeli crisis, as well as an immediate ceasefire and Palestinian membership in the UN. These positions closely mirror those of Arab nations. China has actively expanded its diplomatic reach in the region, most recently hosting historic talks between the Palestinian factions of Hamas and Fatah in April. Additionally, last year China facilitated a major reconciliation deal between Iran and Saudi Arabia, two long-time rivals in the Middle East. The crisis in Gaza has raised concerns about the risk of an escalation of conflict in the region, particularly following recent retaliatory actions between Israel and Iran. According to Hongda Fan, a professor at the Institute of Middle East Studies at Shanghai International Studies University, cooperation between Arab countries and the United States is expected. He anticipates that the ongoing conflict between Gaza and Israel and the broader Palestinian issue will be the central topics of discussion at the meeting. It is likely that both sides will reaffirm their commitment to the two-state solution to resolve the Palestinian conflict. Xi announced that China would continue its support in alleviating the humanitarian crisis and participating in post-war reconstruction efforts in Gaza. He pledged an additional 500 million yuan ($69 million) in emergency humanitarian aid. In addition, China will donate $3 million to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East to assist in its emergency relief efforts in Gaza, Mr. Xi confirmed. He also said China would strengthen cooperation with Arab states in various sectors, including oil and gas, as well as larger-scale investments. Xi pledged to support Chinese energy companies and financial institutions to engage in renewable energy projects with a combined installed capacity of more than 3 million kilowatts in Arab countries. According to Chinese customs data, bilateral trade between China and the Gulf reached $286.9 billion in 2023, of which Saudi Arabia contributing nearly 40% to this trade. Xi announced that China would host the second China-Arab summit in 2026. Image source: Reuters

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://myind.net/Home/viewArticle/xi-jinping-expresses-chinas-desire-to-collaborate-with-arab-states-in-addressing-hotspot-issues The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos