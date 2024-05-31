Connect with us

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi held 206 rallies; Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi scored just over 100

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu for a two-day meditation trip as the curtains fell on the campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on Thursday (May 30). Before the schedule for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, which spans seven long phases, was announced, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, hoping for a hat-trick of victories in the general elections, launched a total of 206 public awareness programs .

The Prime Minister far exceeded his nearly 145 public engagements during the 2019 elections. This time, the campaign period was 76 days, compared to 68 days during the elections five years ago.

Besides holding over 200 public events, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also given nearly 80 media interviews, according to The Hindu, citing sources in the Prime Minister's Office. The results of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be declared on June 4.

According to News18, Prime Minister Modi attended five events in a single day for three days, and for 22 days, he spoke at four events per day.

Uttar Pradesh, which is sending maximum number of parliamentarians, saw as many as 31 rallies of the Prime Minister. Uttar Pradesh was followed by Bihar and Maharashtra, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi held 20 and 19 election rallies, respectively.

In West Bengal, which becomes a center of attention every election with Mamata Banerjee and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launching scathing attacks on each other, Prime Minister Modi organized 18 events, including a mega roadshow.

PM Modi will be in Kanyakumari from Thursday evening to June 1 for meditation, engaging in a spiritual pursuit at the site associated with Swami Vivekananda.

Former party president Rahul Gandhi and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, to boost Congress' chances in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, organized a total of 107 and 108 public awareness programs respectively. Rahul Gandhi campaigned for the Congress in Punjab on the last day of campaigning before the seventh phase of voting, while Priyanka Gandhi held a roadshow in Himachal Pradesh's Solan.

Published: May 30, 2024, 9:56 PM IST

