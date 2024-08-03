NATO must suspend cooperation with Turkey

I don't know the word for “chutzpah” in Turkish, but whatever it is, it perfectly applies to recent comments by Fatih Ceylan, Turkey's former ambassador to NATO.

Talk toAl-MonitorRegarding the security implications of Turkey's unconditional support for Hamas, Ceylan cast a chill on the suggestion that Israel could carry out targeted assassinations against Hamas and allied terrorists based in the country, as it did with spectacular success in Lebanon and Iran last week. After dismissing the possibility of similar operations on Turkish soil, Ceylan added that if such an operation were to occur, [I]In such a case, Turkey would certainly bring this step before NATO.

As for NATO, Turkey, under the authoritarian and brutal rule of its Islamist president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, has proven to be the alliance’s greatest liability. Indeed, had Turkey not joined NATO in 1952, when it was ruled by a secular and Western-oriented government, there is no doubt that it would be a candidate for membership today. What Erdoğan has done is exploit Turkey’s membership to undermine the alliance from within, operating almost as a fifth column.

In Syria, for example, Turkish forces have carried out strikes against the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which are themselves backed by the United States, Ankara’s ostensible ally and the most powerful of NATO’s 32 members. In October 2023, the situation was so bad that the United States was forced to shoot down a Turkish drone, while one NATO member was taking military action against another.

Erdoğan’s relationship with Vladimir Putin’s Russian regime is equally worrisome. Ankara was excluded from the US F-35 fighter jet program in 2019 after purchasing S-400 missiles from the Russians. In the wake of Putin’s aggression against democratic Ukraine, Turkey has actively participated in lifting international sanctions against Moscow and helped corrupt Russian oligarchs transfer funds through Turkish banks.

Turkey has also been very hostile to other NATO members, notably Greece. Half of the island of Cyprus has been illegally occupied by the Turks since 1974; earlier this year, Erdoğan visited to mark the 50th anniversary of that invasion. It has tried to slow NATO’s expansion, delaying Sweden’s application for membership, which was not finally approved until this March. As my colleague at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, Sinan Ciddi, memorably put it: “Pick NATO’s theater of vital interests and you will find a Turkish connection that actively undermines it.”

So when Ceyhan casually declares that Turkey will raise any Israeli operation on its territory with NATO, no doubt hoping that this will trigger Article 5 of the NATO treaty, which enshrines the principle that an attack on one member is an attack on all, one might reasonably expect, given this dismal record, that other NATO members would give Ankara the finger.

The Middle East is currently in arguably more feverish situation than at any time since the creation of the State of Israel in 1948. As we stand on the brink of a regional war that would pose an undeniable existential threat to Israel, Turkey is doing everything it can to fan the flames. Erdoan is already known for his vicious rhetorical attacks on the Jewish state, tinged with the crudest anti-Semitism. Since the Hamas pogrom of October 7, the situation has only worsened, with Erdoan claiming that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is committing an act of terrorism. worse than Hitler Moreover, the Turkish president took great pleasure in paying tribute to Hamas rapists on his home turf, including the late and unlamented Ismail Haniyeh, who was eliminated on July 31 in Tehran with magnificent symbolism. Haniyeh’s assassination triggered another vile tirade from Erdoğan, as well as the announcement of a national day of mourning for the loss of his brother. To top it all off, he even threatened in late July to invade Israel, boasting: “Just like we entered Nagorno-Karabakh, just like we entered Libya, we could do the same to them. There is nothing we cannot do.”

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz has aptly compared Erdoan to former Iraqi tyrant Saddam Hussein and called on NATO to expel Turkey from its ranks. The problem with this proposal, however, is that there is no procedure within the alliance to expel a member, even when, as in Turkey’s case, said member actively flouts NATO’s commitment to democratic values ​​and the defense of open societies.

This is why NATO must think honestly, courageously, and creatively about Turkey’s future status. Honestly, because it is now painfully clear that Turkey’s position undermines and contradicts NATO’s core purpose, and this must be said loudly and clearly. Courageously, because one or more states must find the courage to publicly question Turkey’s value to the Alliance and secure U.S. membership – something that would be easier to achieve under a Republican rather than a Democratic administration. Creatively, because the absence of an expulsion mechanism means that member states must find another way to get Turkey out of NATO.

This could mean refusing to participate in military exercises with Turkey, ceasing intelligence sharing with Ankara’s security services, avoiding meetings with Turkish military officers, and providing actionable intelligence to Israel on Turkey’s support for Hamas and Hezbollah. Erdoğan should also be criticized for his hypocrisy in not voluntarily leaving NATO. If he is the great Islamic leader he claims to be, if he is increasingly aligning himself with Iranian interests, if the murderers and plunderers of Lebanon, Gaza, the West Bank, Yemen, Syria, and Iraq are his new best friends, then what is he doing in NATO? Turkey’s membership in NATO does not serve his purposes. Nor does it serve ours.

NATO has faced some external challenges since its inception, but Turkey is the greatest internal challenge since French President Charles de Gaulle withdrew from NATO's command structure in 1966. It is also more dangerous because de Gaulle's objections to American domination of NATO did not drive France into Soviet hands. To protect themselves and what the alliance represents, NATO members have only one option: suspend cooperation with Turkey and do everything they can to force Turkey out of an alliance it has only brought dishonor upon itself.

Ben Cohen, a senior analyst at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, writes a weekly column for JNS on Jewish affairs and Middle East politics.