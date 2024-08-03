Ukraine Receives First Batch of F-16 Fighters: What Effect Will This Have on the Course of the War?





The article was automatically translated into English by Google Translate from Russian and has not been edited.

Google Translate, .

This article was automatically translated from Russian to Azerbaijani using Google Translate service. The text has since been edited.

The first batch of long-awaited F-16 fighter jets has arrived in Ukraine, the Lithuanian Foreign Minister and a US official announced on July 31. This event, according to kyiv, will help restore the country's air force, the daily writes. World News. Lockheed Martin's F-16s have long been on Ukraine's list of desired weapons due to their destructive power and wide availability in NATO countries. The fighter is equipped with a 20mm cannon and can carry bombs and missiles. An F-16 in Ukraine. An impossible thing turned out to be quite possible, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis wrote on the social network X, formerly known as Twitter. A U.S. official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the delivery had been made. On the subject: Boris Johnson is confident that Trump will quickly end the war in Ukraine and has offered him an action plan According to The Times newspaper, these are the first six aircraft delivered to Ukraine by the Netherlands. Several more fighters are expected to arrive from Denmark soon. The New York Times previously wrote that by the end of 2024, the Ukrainian Air Force would be able to use about ten F-16 aircraft in combat missions. Denmark has pledged to donate 19 aircraft in total, while the Netherlands has pledged to provide 24. Both countries are behind the international coalition that has provided F-16s to Ukraine. Norway has also said it will provide Ukraine with six F-16 fighter jets. Pilots and ground crew were trained by Ukraine's Western partners for several months. You might be interested in: Top New York news, stories from our immigrants, and helpful tips on life in the Big Apple – read all about it on ForumDaily New Y Until now, the Ukrainian military has been forced to rely on a relatively small fleet of Soviet-era aircraft to try to repel a full-scale Russian invasion. Ukrainian officials believe the F-16 fighter jets will significantly bolster the Ukrainian air force. Analysts and officials say the F-16 alone will not be enough to turn the tide. Also read on ForumDaily: Russia and the United States have carried out a large-scale prisoner exchange: Ilya Yashin, Evan Gershkovich, Paul Whelan and others have been released The United States has been launching rockets into space with Russian engines for 40 years: they have finally abandoned them “Our Alaska”: Russian state TV threatens again to deprive US state stdClass Object ([term_id] => 10107 [name] => military assistance to Ukraine [taxonomy] => post_tag [slug] => voennaya-pomoshh-ukraine) military assistance to Ukraine stdClass Object ([term_id] => 13334 [name] => In the homeland [taxonomy] => category [slug] => novosti-rodini) At home stdClass Object ([term_id] => 28036 [name] => war in Ukraine [taxonomy] => post_tag [slug] => war in Ukraine) war in Ukraine stdClass Object ( [term_id] => 30633 [name] => WAR RUSSIA AND UKRAINE [taxonomy] => special [slug] => former Russian and Ukrainian) stdClass Object ( [term_id] => 33480 [name] => F-16 [taxonomy] => post_tag [slug] => f-16 ) F 16 Subscribe to ForumDaily on Google News Do you want more important and interesting news about life in the United States and immigration to America? Support us Make a donation! Also subscribe to our page Facebook. Select the Priority option in the display and read us first. Also, don't forget to subscribe to our Telegram And Instagram– there are a lot of interesting things there. And join thousands of readers New York Daily Forum You will find a lot of interesting and positive information about life in the metropolis.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forumdaily.com/en/ukraine-receives-1st-batch-of-f-16-fighter-jets/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos