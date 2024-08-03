Secret Service Takes Full Responsibility for Security Failures in Trump Shooting | Donald Trump, Pennsylvania Rally Shooting





The U.S. Secret Service takes full responsibility for the events that led to the attempted assassination of Donald Trump last month, the agency's acting director said Friday.

At a news conference in Washington, Ronald Rowe, who replaced Kimberly Cheatle after she resigned as director of the service following Trump's assassination, said: “It was a failure.”

He said agents should have had better coverage of the vantage points from which a 20-year-old gunman eventually shot the former president as he spoke at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, last month.

Trump is the Republican presidential nominee, and a bullet grazed his ear as he addressed the crowd when gunshots rang out, killing one person in the crowd and wounding others.

The shooter, Thomas Crooks, fired several shots after positioning himself on the roof of a warehouse that Rowe said was not far from the stage where Trump was speaking. Crooks was killed by government snipers. Rowe said agents should have had an eye on that position beforehand.

We should have had better coverage on that roofline, he said.

The agency is conducting an internal investigation and Rowe said disciplinary action would be taken if necessary and procedures would be changed.

He said the Secret Service had no idea the shooter had a weapon until shots were fired.

There was a breakdown in communications and surveillance in the area before the rally, Rowe said. No one tried to pin the blame on local law enforcement, he added.

There had been speculation earlier that local police should have been able to stop the attacker and also effectively warn federal agents before he opened fire from the roof of a warehouse with a line of sight to the rally scene.

Rowe said local law enforcement notified the federal agency that there was a man on the roof, but the message did not reach the Secret Service.

He added that federal agents were not present at the command post run by local law enforcement.

They were the first to see a man climbing onto the roof of the warehouse, who turned out to be the shooter.

The shooter had searched the Internet for the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy and flew a drone over the rally site before shooting Trump.

“We want to discourage people from thinking about doing something like this again,” Rowe said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/article/2024/aug/02/security-service-failure-trump-shooting The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos