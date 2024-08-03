Erdoan's spending to increase by 176% in first six months of 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan spent 176 percent more in the January-June 2024 period than in the same period last year, Cumhuriyet daily reported on Friday, citing data from the Presidential Strategy and Budget Office.

According to a recent report by the office, Erdoan spent TL 6.1 billion ($183 million) in the first six months of 2024, a 176.8 percent increase from TL 2.1 billion ($63 million) spent in the same period in 2023.

The report also revealed that expenditures of all public institutions under the general budget increased, with the exception of the Presidential Strategy and Budget Office and the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

Turkey's Directorate of Religious Affairs (Diyanet), which has a larger budget than most government agencies and runs a large network of mosques around the world, spent TL 46.7 billion ($1.4 billion) in the first six months of 2024, a 137.3% increase from the same period last year.

The report, which also includes expectations and targets for the July-December period, predicts that the budget will end the year with a deficit of more than TL 2 trillion ($60 billion).

The hikes come as Turkey has suffered for years from a declining economy, with high inflation and unemployment, and a poor human rights record. Erdoan has been criticized for mismanaging the economy, emptying state coffers and establishing a one-man regime in the country, where dissent is suppressed and opponents are imprisoned on political charges.

Annual inflation in Turkey stood at 71.6% in June, slowing from a peak of 75.45% in May.