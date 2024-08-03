Royal protection officer sheds light on Sussex's tour of 'most dangerous country'





A royal protection officer has lifted the lid on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's visit to the 'most dangerous country in the world'. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will travel to Colombia at an undisclosed date later this year. This is despite travel warnings issued by the British and US governments about the risk of terrorism, civil unrest and kidnapping in the country. The Sussexes' decision to accept an invitation to visit the country from their Vice President Francia Mrquez comes amid an ongoing security battle for Harry in the UK. Royal protection officer sheds light on Meghan and Harry's visit to 'most dangerous country' Getty A former British royal protection officer, who served Harry's family for several years, told the Mail: “They have chosen to visit one of the most dangerous countries in the world, if not the most dangerous. But nothing surprises me. [with Harry and Meghan] these days.” The UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office “advises against all but essential travel to certain areas of Colombia”. Meanwhile, the U.S. State Department issued a travel advisory for Colombia stating: “Consider travel carefully due to crime and terrorism.” “Exercise increased caution due to civil unrest and kidnappings. Francia Marquez personally invited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to Colombia Getty “Certain areas present an increased risk.” The move comes after the Duke and Duchess took a four-strong security team to Nigeria for their tour in May, amid concerns over the risk of violence, terrorism and kidnapping in the country. In Colombia, the Sussexes will “engage with leaders, young people and women” and participate in activities related to “cyberbullying, online exploitation and the impacts of these threats on mental health.” Mr. Marquez's office said the couple would “discover Colombia's rich heritage” and help “highlight Colombia's role as a beacon of culture and innovation.” Royal Protection Officers are responsible for protecting the Royal Family during official engagements. Getty Prince Harry and Meghan Markle received a warm welcome party upon arrival in Nigeria Reuters She added that the visit would precede the first Global Ministerial Conference on the Elimination of Violence against Children, which will be held in Colombia next November. The move comes after Harry, who now lives in Montecito, California, lost his appeal in London's High Court in February against the British government over his right to state-funded police protection when he visited Britain. The duke told a judge he did not feel able to bring his children Archie, five, and Lilibet, three, to the UK and could not put Meghan “in danger like this”. Harry was then granted leave in May to appeal to the Court of Appeal over the 2020 decision by the Home Office's Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (RAVEC).

