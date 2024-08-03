9-year-old photo of PM Modi with Elon Musk's kids goes viral, tech billionaire reacts | Trending





Elon Musk’s active presence on X is well known. His various posts, expressing his opinions and reactions, often spark discussions. One of his interactions with an X user that went viral is a perfect example of this. This particular post captures his reaction to a photo of his children with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This throwback image shows Prime Minister Modi with Elon Musk and his children. (X/Screenshot) X user DogeDesigner shared a captivating photo with a simple caption: Elon Musk and his children with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The photo, a snapshot of a unique moment, shows Elon Musk and his children with the Prime Minister. One of the children is seen shaking hands with Prime Minister Modi, while the other looks at him. Elon Musk, with a smile on his face, is also captured in the frame. What did Elon Musk say? X owner Elon Musk lovingly wrote the names of his children in response to the photo. Damian and Kai, he posted. According to Business InsiderThey are the children of Elon Musk and his first wife, Canadian author Justine Musk. The couple used in vitro fertilization and conceived twins Vivian and Griffin in 2004. Two years later, in 2006, they had triplets, Kaia, Damian and Saxon. Take a look at this retro photo that is going viral again: With over a lakh views, Elon Musk's response also received nearly 2,700 likes. People posted varied comments reacting to the share. What did X users say about this retro photo? Biologist Nina said: “How old are the boys? They are so nice and polite!” Another person added: “I love that they both have a book… Parenting 101.” A third said: “What an incredible education Elon shared/shares with his kids when possible: I'm sure both of these boys are amazing young adults today: And they will continue to learn from their dear old dad!” A fourth wrote: “Awesome! What a special moment for them!” According to Business Insider, Elon Musk has 11 known children with three different mothers. In addition to his children with Justine Musk, he became a father to X A-Xii Musk. His then-girlfriend, Canadian singer Grimes, gave birth to the baby boy in 2020. They later welcomed a second child, daughter Exa Dark Siderl Musk. The couple also had a third child, Techno Mechanicus. The Tesla CEO was revealed to have welcomed twins, Strider and Azure, with Neuralink's director of special projects, Shivon Zilis, in 2021. According to Bloomberg, Musk welcomed another child with the executive earlier this year.

