Be bridge between centre and state, PM tells governors; President says priority is given to poor | India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged governors to act as an effective bridge between the central government and the state. He asked them to interact with citizens and social organisations in a manner that benefits the underprivileged.

The Prime Minister made these remarks during the Two-day Governors' Conference It started on Friday morning at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

In her opening address, President Draupadi Murmu also said that for the smooth functioning of democracy, it was essential that the central agencies work in a better coordinated manner across all the states. She advised the governors to think about how they, as the constitutional heads of the respective states, can promote such coordination. She asked the governors to give priority to the poor and destitute, and also visit the border areas of their respective states. According to a statement from the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, referring to the oath of office of the Governors, urged them to fulfil their constitutional responsibility of making people aware about the welfare schemes and incredible development that has taken place in the last decade. Union Home Minister Amit Shah urged the governors to visit vibrant villages and ambitious districts of their states to build confidence among the people and give a fillip to development work. In his speech, Modi, while describing the conference as a forum to discuss how governors can serve the society, said the post of governor is an important institution that can play a crucial role in the welfare of the people of the state within the framework of the Constitution, especially in relation to the tribal areas. https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1819277678182117506 In a message posted on X later, Modi said: “I attended the Governors' Conference this morning. This is an important forum where we discussed how governors can foster development and serve society.” The two-day conclave will focus on issues shaping Centre-state relations and promoting social protection programmes. President Murmu said the conference agenda included carefully selected issues that are essential to achieving national goals. Officials said the agenda included the implementation of three criminal laws, reforms in higher education and accreditation of universities. In her speech, the President said that with the implementation of the three new criminal justice laws, a new era of the justice system had begun in the country. She said the central government gives highest priority to the development of the poor, border areas, deprived sections and areas and those left behind in the development journey. She pointed out that a large section of the country's tribal population lives in the Scheduled and Tribal Areas, and urged the governors to suggest ways to achieve inclusive development of the people in these areas. Speaking about the National Education Policy introduced by the Modi government, the President said that the policy focuses on improving the accreditation and evaluation system of educational institutions. She urged the governors to contribute to this reform process in their capacity as vice-chancellors of public universities. She said that many efforts are being made to tackle challenges like climate change and global warming. She said that to promote natural farming, Raj Bhavans can set an example. The conference will have separate sessions in which sub-groups of governors will deliberate on each agenda item, the officials said. Besides the governors, Union ministers and officials of concerned ministries will also participate in the sessions. The observations and suggestions of the subgroups will be presented to the President, Vice President and Prime Minister at the closing session on Saturday. Union ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Dharmendra Pradhan, Jual Oram, Ashwini Vaishnav, Bhupender Yadav and Mansukh Mandaviya are also participating in the conference, along with the vice-chairman and CEO of NITI Aayog, senior officials from the Prime Minister's Office, Cabinet Secretariat and the Ministry of Home Affairs.

