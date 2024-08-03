Politics
Bill paving way for culling of stray dogs in Türkiye becomes law
A bill authorizing the mass culling of stray dogs was passed in parliament on Monday night. The bill, presented by President Recep Tayyip Erdoan's Justice and Development Party (AKP), obtained a quorum thanks to the support of its fascist ally, the Nationalist Movement Party.
The law was passed despite massive opposition from the population. According to a poll conducted by KONDA, 85% of the population is opposed to the culling of stray animals, while only 15% believe that stray dogs can be euthanized if necessary.
The bill includes grounds such as stray dogs endangering the physical integrity, safety of life and living standards of people, restricting social life, causing tension between people, causing traffic accidents, attacking farm animals, etc.
According to a statement by Agriculture and Forestry Minister Brahim Yumakl in late May, there are about 4 million stray dogs in Turkey. According to a report by Anadolu Agency, 3,534 road accidents have occurred in the last five years, in which 55 people died due to stray animals.
As the Israeli genocide in Gaza turns into a Middle East-wide war and the cost of living crisis deepens, the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdoan is putting this issue on the agenda to polarize the working class and youth in order to divert growing social opposition.
When all else fails, blame the dogs, writes author and journalist Kaya Gen in the New York Times. Gen writes that [F]For the government, it’s not really about dogs, and it adds that Mr. Erdogan has long mastered the art of scapegoating. During his more than 20 years in power, he has singled out intellectuals, journalists, refugees and others as the source of Turkey’s problems. With the economy reeling and after a poor showing in municipal elections this spring, he and his party have again sought a way to redirect the people’s anger.
Before the introduction of this bill, the main topic of discussion among the population was the cost of living and the need to increase salaries. According to a survey conducted by Asal Research between July 10 and 17, 64.6% of respondents answered “the economy and the cost of living” to the question “what is the most important problem in Turkey,” while only 0.5% answered “stray dogs.”
While annual inflation officially exceeded 70% in July, the Erdoan government continues to intensify its austerity measures. Prices continue to rise due to a massive increase in taxes on basic goods. However, the government refuses to raise the minimum wage, the wage earned by almost half of workers. This means that other wage levels will generally not increase.
The bill proposes to abolish the current method of capture-neuter-release, which would drive the stray dog population to an uncontrollable level. Instead, it proposes that stray dogs be taken by municipalities to rehabilitation centers and housed until they are adopted. That is why the new method is called capture-neuter-retain-adopt.
However, the contested Article 5 of the proposal opens the way to the killing of stray animals that pose a danger to human or animal health, whose negative behaviour cannot be controlled, that are suffering from infectious or incurable diseases or whose possession is prohibited.
In a joint statement, the Turkish Veterinary Association, the Turkish Physicians Association, the Turkish Lawyers Association and the Turkish Dentists Association drew attention to this point and said: The obscure language such as providing that human, animal and environmental health are taken into account in Article 1, … subject to legal and … exceptions that may arise for human and environmental health in Article 4, and legal and medical in Article 6 of the draft law leaves the door open to euthanasia and removes the decision-making power from the hands of the veterinarian.
According to the bill, it is prohibited to release captured and treated animals. However, if the proposed figure of 4 million is retained, the current capacity of the shelter only meets 3% of the needs. In this case, the question of the fate of the captured animals raises concerns, according to the press release.
The joint statement adds: Contrary to claims, the method of euthanasia/culling, presented as a solution to reduce the dog population, is not effective, while all new scientific studies and field applications in different countries agree that sterilization is the most appropriate method to reduce the number of dogs.
The increase in the stray dog population is mainly due to the failure of municipalities to comply with this obligation, which is required by the 2004 law to sterilise and release dogs.
Mert Bakrc of Evrim Aaca reputable website on science in Turkey, states: According to the law passed in 2004, all 1,389 municipalities in Turkey are required to establish shelters that will also serve as sterilization centers; however, in the last 20 years, no shelters have been built in 1,200 of these municipalities, and more than 1,000 municipalities have not carried out a single sterilization in 20 years.
This situation highlights the role of the bourgeois opposition parties as well as the Erdoan government in creating the current situation.
Drawing on successful practices in other countries, veterinarians and scientists point out that implementing a comprehensive program of sterilization, vaccination and release or adoption, as well as imposing severe penalties for the release of dogs adopted from the streets, can solve the problem in a short time. The example of the Netherlands has shown that it is possible to limit or even eliminate the problem of stray dogs by implementing an effective program of vaccination, sterilization and adoption.
